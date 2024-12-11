Iowa DT Chase Brackney Enters Transfer Portal

He did not make any game appearances with the Hawkeyes and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Iowa redshirt-freshman defensive tackle Chase Brackney has entered the transfer portal. Brackney is a product of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

A high three-star prospect when he signed with Iowa, Brackney was heavily-recruited out of high school. In addition to Iowa, he received Power 4 offers from Nebraska, Colorado, USC, Oregon State and Cal. Wisconsin also showed interest.

Between his junior and senior seasons at Cherry Creek, Brackney totaled 145 tackles, ten sacks, and ten tackles-for-loss. He added four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

First-team all-conference and all-state as a senior, Brackney was the No. 32 defensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023.