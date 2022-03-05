Iowa falls to Texas A&M

FRISCO, Texas – Texas A&M used a five-run sixth inning to down the University of Iowa baseball team 7-3 on Saturday night at the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field.

After falling behind 2-0, the Hawkeyes (5-5) fought back to tie the game following 4 2/3 innings of strong relief from senior Dylan Nedved, but the Aggies regained control in the sixth courtesy of free bases.

Freshman reliever Brody Brecht issued a leadoff walk to start the inning and three errors in the frame plagued the Hawkeyes.

Texas A&M had five hits in the frame, including a Troy Claunch RBI single to right field and a Logan Britt opposite field RBI made it 4-2. After the third run scored on a Ben Beutel wild pitch, Jack Moss pushed the lead to 7-2 with a two-run single to left field.

Iowa fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, as the Aggies took advantage of a Hawkeye throwing error to start the frame. Kole Kaler singled home two unearned runs against Nedved, the only runs he allowed in a career-long 4 2/3 innings. Nedved fanned nine while issuing one walk.

The Hawkeyes clawed back to tie the game on a Peyton Williams RBI double in the third and a Kyle Huckstorf RBI ground out in the fifth. Iowa’s third run came off a Michael Seegers’ RBI single in the seventh.

Iowa out-hit Texas A&M, 9-7, in the game. Redshirt sophomore Ben Tallman finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. The three hits were a career high.

QUOTING COACH HELLER “We made it tough on ourselves from the beginning then Dylan came in and was outstanding out of the bullpen. Our hitters did a good job against Dallas, exactly what we needed to do to have a chance to win tonight.

“You watched it, there were too many free bases. Brody didn’t have command when he came in and gave up a bunch of free bases and errors, which was disappointing because if we had played clean baseball, that is a game you can possibly win 3-2 or 4-2. That’s the type of team we need to be and are striving to be.

“We have a ways to go and some things to clean up, but I do think we’ll get there.”

OF NOTE… – Iowa committed a season-high four errors in the game. – The Hawkeyes relied heavily on the bullpen as starter Cam Baumann recorded one out in the start. – Nedved struck out a career-high nine batters in a career-long 4 2/3 innings. The nine strikeouts are tied for a season high by a Hawkeye pitcher. – Iowa struck out 11 batters, its ninth game with 10 or more Ks this season.

UP NEXT The Hawkeyes (5-5) close out the Frisco Classic on Sunday, facing Washington State at noon (CT). The Cougars beat Texas A&M on Friday night before falling to Wichita State on Saturday afternoon.



