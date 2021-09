It's been since late November of 2019 that Hawkeye fans and Iowa players could celebrate a victory inside Kinnick Stadium. That changed on Saturday afternoon as the Hawkeyes throttled Indiana 34-6 to open the season.



As the final seconds clicked off the clock, Iowa fans and Hawkeye players celebrated on the field and in the stands, singing the beer song and the fight song together. We have your view of the celebration from the field.