Iowa field hockey faces challenging schedule

The Iowa Field Hockey team will take to the field looking to defend their Big Ten Title and get back to the #1 ranking, after spending much of the season atop the polls. The Hawkeyes were upset in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament by eventual champion Northwestern last season and finished the season with a 17-3 record.

Iowa returns three All-Americans and eight of 11 starters, including goalie Grace McGuire, as well as Anthe Nijziel and Esme Gibson. The Hawkeyes used the transfer portal, adding Richmond transfer Oliva Frazier and Hildesheim University transfer Laura Drees. Frazier was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection with the Spiders, while Drees was a four-time all-state team selection in Germany.

The Hawkeyes lose three starters from the lineup, including four-time All-American Maddy Murphy (7 goals, 13 assists). Ellie Holley (8 goals, 11 assists) and Nikki Freeman (6 goals, 6 assists) depart as well.

With that said, it is time to take a look at the schedule for the upcoming season…

The schedule includes 7 games against NCAA tournament teams from last season, while 13 opponents ranked in the top 40 of the RPI last season. The non-conference opponents were a combined 64-80 last season.



