Iowa field hockey faces challenging schedule
The Iowa Field Hockey team will take to the field looking to defend their Big Ten Title and get back to the #1 ranking, after spending much of the season atop the polls. The Hawkeyes were upset in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament by eventual champion Northwestern last season and finished the season with a 17-3 record.
Iowa returns three All-Americans and eight of 11 starters, including goalie Grace McGuire, as well as Anthe Nijziel and Esme Gibson. The Hawkeyes used the transfer portal, adding Richmond transfer Oliva Frazier and Hildesheim University transfer Laura Drees. Frazier was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection with the Spiders, while Drees was a four-time all-state team selection in Germany.
The Hawkeyes lose three starters from the lineup, including four-time All-American Maddy Murphy (7 goals, 13 assists). Ellie Holley (8 goals, 11 assists) and Nikki Freeman (6 goals, 6 assists) depart as well.
With that said, it is time to take a look at the schedule for the upcoming season…
The schedule includes 7 games against NCAA tournament teams from last season, while 13 opponents ranked in the top 40 of the RPI last season. The non-conference opponents were a combined 64-80 last season.
August 20 – at Northwestern (Exhibition)
August 26 – at Wake Forest (BIG/ACC Challenge)
Last Season: 7-10 (1-5 ACC)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 5-3
Top Returners: Meike Lanckohr (9 goals, 2 assists) Nat Friedman (2 goals, 8 assists)
Stats: 2.35 goals per game, 1.94 goals allowed per game
August 28 – vs North Carolina (at Wake) (BIG/ACC Challenge)
Last Season: 13-7 (4-2 ACC) (Won ACC Tournament) (Lost in NCAA First Round)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 3-1
Top Returner: Erin Matson (27 goals, 10 assists) Jasmina Smolenaars (3 goals, 4 assists)
Stats: 3.25 goals per game, 1.80 goals allowed per game
September 2 – vs Boston University
Last Season: 4-14 (2-4 Patriot)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 4-0
Top Returner: Payton Anderson (10 goals, 4 assists)
Stats: 1.33 goals per game, 2.83 goals allowed per game
September 4 – vs St Louis
Last Season: 3-14 (1-6 Atlantic 10)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 10-0
Top Returner: Demi Sahuleka (4 goals, 5 assists)
Stats: 1.18 goals per game, 3.71 goals allowed per game
September 9 – vs Providence
Last Season: 8-10 (2-5 Big East)
Last Meeting: 2018 – Iowa won 1-0
Top Returner: Sophia Pompeo (7 goals, 2 assists)
Stats: 1.94 goals per game, 2.17 goals allowed per game
September 11 – vs Massachusetts
Last Season: 13-6 (5-2 Atlantic 10)
Last Meeting: 2011 – Iowa won 3-0
Top Returner: Bella Ianni (5 goals, 1 assist)
Stats: 2.26 goals per game, 1.05 goals allowed per game
September 16 – vs Indiana
Last Season: 10-10 (2-6 BIG)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 3-0
Top Returner: Kira Curland (7 goals, 6 assists)
Stats: 2.05 goals per game, 2.00 goals allowed per game
September 23 – at Northwestern
Last Season: 18-5 (5-3 BIG) (Won National Title)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Northwestern won 1-0 (NCAA Second Round)
Top Returner: Bente Baekers (18 goals, 9 assists)
Stats: 3.38 goals per game, 1.04 goals allowed per game
September 25 – at Ball State
Last Season: 4-13 (2-5 MAC)
Last Meeting: 2018 – Iowa won 7-1
Top Returner: Kerrianne McClay (3 goals)
Stats: 0.76 goals per game, 3.18 goals allowed per game
September 30 – vs Maryland
Last Season: 15-7 (4-4 BIG) (Lost in NCAA Second Round)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 2-1
Top Returner: Hope Rose (10 goals, 4 assists)
Stats: 2.83 goals per game, 1.43 goals allowed per game
October 2 – vs Rutgers
Last Season: 19-4 (6-2 BIG) (Won BIG Tournament) (Lost in NCAA Second Round)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 2-1
Top Returner: Lucy Bannatyne (8 goals, 1 assist)
Stats: 2.09 goals per game, 1.00 goals allowed per game
October 7 – at Penn State
Last Season: 14-6 (6-2 BIG) (Lost in NCAA First Round)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 4-0
Top Returner: Sophia Gladieux (18 goals, 2 assists) Mackenzie Allessie (9 goals, 12 assists)
Stats: 2.50 goals per game, 1.60 goals allowed per game
October 9 – vs James Madison (at PSU)
Last Season: 12-7 (6-0 Colonial) (Lost in CAA Tournament Final)
Last Meeting: 2015 – Iowa won 3-1
Top Returner: Eveline Zwager (16 goals, 6 assists)
Stats: 2.68 goals per game, 1.53 goals allowed per game
October 14 – at Ohio State
Last Season: 7-11 (1-7 BIG)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 3-0
Top Returner: Leanne Bough (5 goals)
Stats: 1.44 goals per game, 2.44 goals allowed per game
October 16 – at Michigan
Last Season: 16-5 (5-3 BIG) (Lost in BIG Tournament Final) (Lost in NCAA Second Round)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Michigan won 3-2
Top Returner: Lora Clark (5 goals, 4 assists)
Stats: 3.09 goals per game, 1.19 goals allowed per game
October 23 – vs Michigan (at Northwestern)
October 28 – vs Michigan State
Last Season: 7-8 (0-8 BIG)
Last Meeting: 2021 – Iowa won 5-0
Top Returner: Merel Hanssen (6 goals, 5 assists)
Stats: 2.33 goals per game, 2.60 goals allowed per game
Nov 3-6 – Big Ten Tournament (Columbus, Ohio)