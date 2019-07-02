Iowa football announces leadership group
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa football program has named 18 student-athletes to the 2019 Leadership Group, announced by head coach Kirk Ferentz Tuesday.
All members of the group are seniors. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players are selected by a team vote.
The 2019 Hawkeye Leadership Group includes:
Drew Cook TE Senior Iowa City, Iowa
Wes Dvorak DB Senior Parkston, South Dakota
Amani Jones LB Senior Chicago, Illinios
Cedrick Lattimore DL Senior Redford, Michigan
John Milani DB Senior Iowa City, Iowa
Michael Ojemudia DB Senior Farmington Hills, Michigan
Landan Paulsen OL Senior Moville, Iowa
Levi Paulsen OL Senior Moville, Iowa
Colten Rastetter P Senior Guttenberg, Iowa
Brady Reiff DL Senior Parkston, South Dakota
Brady Ross FB Senior Humboldt, Iowa
Ryan Schmidt QB Senior Marion, Iowa
Nate Stanley QB Senior Menomonie, Wisconsin
Jackson Subbert LS Senior Williamsburg, Iowa
Nate Vejvoda LS Senior Homer Glen, Illinois
Kristian Welch LB Senior Iola, Wisconsin
Nate Wieting TE Senior Rockford, Illinois
Devonte Young DB Senior Waldorf, Maryland