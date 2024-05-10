Iowa Football Signees and Recruits to Compete at State Track
The state of Iowa's top track and field athletes will once again return to Drake Stadium next week to compete in the 2024 state meet. Amongst them are some of the best football prospects in the state as well, with connections to the Iowa football program.
Here's a list of competitors that have either signed, committed, received an offer or are being recruited by the Hawkeyes that will be competing in the state meet next weekend. The list includes athlete, their seed placing and time or distance from their respective district track meets.
4A
100
Louden Grimsley, Sioux City East - 9th, 10.86
200
Julian Manson, Iowa City West - 8th, 21.95
4x100
IC West (Mason Woods, Manson) - 2nd, 42.04
Southeast Polk (Sam Zelenovich) - 11th, 42.89
Sioux City East (Grimsley) - 14th, 42.97
4x200
IC West (Woods, Manson) - 1st, 1:27.58
Ankeny Centennial (Braeden Jackson) - 2nd, 1:27.70
Sioux City East (Grimsley) - 17th, 1:30.42
Sprint Medley
IC West (Woods, Manson) - 5th, 1:32.31
Urbandale (Elijah Hoyt) - 17th, 1:34.23
Distance Medley
SEP (Zelenovich) - 4th, 3:33.40
IC West (Woods) - 8th, 3:35.87
Urbandale (Hoyt) - 19th, 3:40.62
Shot Put
Colin Whitters, IC West - 3rd, 55-06.5
Joey Vanwetzinga, Pleasant Valley - 5th, 52-04.5
Discus
Whitters, IC West - 6th, 161-06
Notes
2025 three-star athlete and Iowa target Mason Woods will compete in several relays for Iowa City West, along with 2026 recruit Julian Manson. Each prospect's father (LeVar Woods and Jason Manson) are on the staff at Iowa. Woods currently holds an offer from the Hawkeyes, and Manson's recruitment will continue to grow.
Their relay teams will be looking for state titles, while Manson competes as an individual in the 200-meter dash.
The lone commit in the 4A class is 2025 three-star lineman Joey VanWetzinga, who is seeded fifth in the shot put, returning in the event for the second year in a row.
3A
100
Brevin Doll, ADM - 1st, 10.58
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert - 10th, 11.08
200
Doll, ADM - 1st, 21.43
400
Rayce Heitman - 4th, 50.21
Jaxson McIntire - 22nd, 53.20
4x100
ADM (Doll) - 1st, 41.90
Western Dubuque (Grant Glausser) - 6th, 43.01
Williamsburg (Heitman) - 8th, 43.11
Gilbert (Hawthorne) - 19th, 44.24
4x200
ADM (Doll) - 2nd, 1:26.90
Western Dubuque (Glausser) - 5th, 1:29.77
4x400
Williamsburg (Heitman) - 22nd, 3:30.11
Sprint Medley
Williamsburg (Heitman) - 3rd, 1:33.48
Gilbert (Hawthorne) - 23rd, 1:36.58
High Jump
Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 8th, 6'4"
Shot Put
Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 9th, 52-08.75
Discus
Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 3rd, 171-1
Notes
Following a year off from the state meet due to a hip injury, ADM speedster and 2024 Iowa football signee, Brevin Doll returns with a vengeance, seeking state championships in the 100 and 200-meter dash as an individual as well as relay titles in the 4x100 and 4x200. A three-star prospect, he'll play running back at Iowa.
Fellow 2024 signee, three-star linebacker Derek Weisskopf will vie for positions on the podium in three separate field events, as he looks to take home his third-consecutive high jump title.
2A
100
Graham Eben, Central Lyon - 12th, 11.28
Jaxon Paulsrud, Cherokee - 15th, 11.31
DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper - 22nd, 11.41
200
Paulsrud, Cherokee - 8th, 22.70
Eben, Central Lyon - 22nd, 23.08
4x100
Central Lyon (Eben) - 8th, 44.04
Roland Story (Fiston Carlson) - 14th, 44.4
Shot Put
Preston Ries, Monticello - 4th, 53-03
Discus
Ries, Monticello - 6th, 157-07
Notes
Like his fellow 2024 three-star linebacker and signee Weisskopf, Preston Ries will throw both the shot put and discus next weekend, representing Monticello. Preferred walk-ons Graham Eben and DJ Vonnahme will also represent Iowa's 2024 recruiting class in a series of sprinting events.
1A
4x200
Winfield-Mt. Union (Cam Buffington) - 24th, 1:35.97
4x400
Woodbine (Landon Blum) - 4th, 3:29.83
4x800
Woodbine (Blum) - 23rd, 8:44.22
Distance Medley
Woodbine (Blum) - 4th, 3:40.55
High Jump
Woodbine (Blum) - 7th, 6'1"
Notes
One of the top prospects in the 2027 class, ATH Landon Blum will participate in four events at the 1A level next week. Blum has already received an offer from Iowa State. During this spring and summer, he's also competing on the 3SSB Circuit in basketball and will attend Iowa State and Iowa's prospect camps.
2024 signee and three-star linebacker Cam Buffington will also run on Winfield-Mt. Union's 4x200-meter relay squad.