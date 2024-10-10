Advertisement

Ferentz, Iowa Unfazed by Loss of Brown, Williams

Ferentz, Iowa Unfazed by Loss of Brown, Williams

The Iowa football program's reaction to Kaleb Brown and Leshon Williams leaving mid-way through the season.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Addresses Losing Williams, Brown to Portal

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Addresses Losing Williams, Brown to Portal

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks the departures of Leshon Williams and Kaleb Brown, preparing for Washington and more.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Jay Higgins Reflects on Time at Iowa, Remembers Jack Campbell

WATCH: Jay Higgins Reflects on Time at Iowa, Remembers Jack Campbell

Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins shared some fond memories of his time at Iowa, including playing with Jack Campbell.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Jacob Gill on Teammates Transferring, Role in the Offense

WATCH: Jacob Gill on Teammates Transferring, Role in the Offense

Jacob Gill discusses losing teammates mid-season to the transfer portal, Tim Lester's offense, and more.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Cade McNamara Details QB Responsibilities

WATCH: Cade McNamara Details QB Responsibilities

Cade McNamara opens up about his responsibilities as the quarterback of Tim Lester's offense.

 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 10, 2024
Iowa Football to Host Bevy of Talent Against Washington
Eliot Clough
A second round of high-priority visitors will make the trip to Kinnick Stadium this weekend ahead of Iowa's matchup with Washington (11:00 AM CT, Saturday, October 12, FOX).

Let's take a look at each of the top targets that plan to be in Iowa City, what they've done so far this season, who else is in pursuit in their respect recruitments and more.

