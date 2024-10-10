Iowa Football to Host Bevy of Talent Against Washington

in other news
Ferentz, Iowa Unfazed by Loss of Brown, Williams
The Iowa football program's reaction to Kaleb Brown and Leshon Williams leaving mid-way through the season.
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Addresses Losing Williams, Brown to Portal
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks the departures of Leshon Williams and Kaleb Brown, preparing for Washington and more.
WATCH: Jay Higgins Reflects on Time at Iowa, Remembers Jack Campbell
Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins shared some fond memories of his time at Iowa, including playing with Jack Campbell.
WATCH: Jacob Gill on Teammates Transferring, Role in the Offense
Jacob Gill discusses losing teammates mid-season to the transfer portal, Tim Lester's offense, and more.
WATCH: Cade McNamara Details QB Responsibilities
Cade McNamara opens up about his responsibilities as the quarterback of Tim Lester's offense.
A second round of high-priority visitors will make the trip to Kinnick Stadium this weekend ahead of Iowa's matchup with Washington (11:00 AM CT, Saturday, October 12, FOX).
Let's take a look at each of the top targets that plan to be in Iowa City, what they've done so far this season, who else is in pursuit in their respect recruitments and more.
