Iowa game against Wisconsin sold out

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - The University of Iowa’s home football contest against Wisconsin, scheduled for Nov. 12 at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out, the announcement was made Thursday by the UI Athletics Department.

It is the third Hawkeyes’ game this season that has reached sellout status, joining games against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1).

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game versus Iowa State will start at 3 p.m. (CT) and be televised on BTN. Start time and network designation have not been announced for the contests with Michigan (ANF Black and Gold Spirit Game) or Wisconsin (Military Appreciation Black Out Game).

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for the Iowa State, Michigan and Wisconsin games. Ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

Limited tickets remain for Iowa’s final four home contests. There are less than 3,000 tickets remaining for the season opener against South Dakota State (Sept. 3, 11 a.m., FS1), fewer than 1,000 for games against Nevada (Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., BTN) and Northwestern (Oct. 29, Homecoming, 2/2:30 p.m.), and less than 2,000 are available for the regular-season finale against Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN).

Iowa has sold out season ticket orders, UI student tickets, Fight For Iowa Mobile Passes, and Mini Plans.



