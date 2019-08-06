The Hawkeye basketball program has finally landed a verbal commitment from a member of the Ulis family.



Many long time followers of basketball recruiting will remember back to the summer of 2013 when Tyler Ulis broke the hearts of Iowa fans.

The five star point guard from the Chicago area was the Hawkeyes top target in the Class of 2014 and the Hawkeyes were in the thick of the race until Kentucky ended up offering in July, which essentially ended his recruitment.

Fast forward to the summer of 2019 and Iowa was on the lookout for a point guard for their 2020 recruiting class and another Ulis emerged on their radar. This time, it was the Hawkeyes with an offer to Ahron Ulis, the younger brother of Tyler, during the summer and this time Iowa landed their target.

Ulis, a three-star prospect, announced on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the University of Iowa. He is the first verbal pledge for Fran McCaffery’s program in the Class of 2020.

Last season, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.3 points and 4.4 assists at Marian Catholic High School, leading the team to a 27-5 record. On the AAU circuit this spring and summer, Ulis averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 assists playing for the Chicago based Meanstreets program on Nike’s EYBL circuit.