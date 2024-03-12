New week, familiar nightmare. In the early afternoon Saturday, Iowa was finishing the first game of its series against Jacksonville State. The Hawks led 4-2, but the Gamecocks had two on with one out in the ninth. In a year filled with bullpen blowups, few had confidence that Iowa would escape the inning without more drama. Indeed, Jacksonville State ended things in an instant. True freshman pinch-hitter Hudson Walburn unloaded a long shot to left field that cleared the fence and gave the Gamecocks a stunning 5-4 victory. Iowa's bullpen had blown a 4-0 lead. Iowa responded with 20 runs in the second game on Saturday, but the bats went quiet again on Sunday. Iowa lost the first game 5-4, won the second 20-1, and lost the rubber match 6-1. Iowa outscored Jacksonville State 25-12, but the net result was a 2-1 series loss due to bad sequencing. Iowa's poor luck for the season continues.

Friday/Saturday: Jacksonville State 5, Iowa 4

Advertisement

WP: Sam Maynard (1-0) -- 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

LP: Sam Hart (0-1) -- 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER (3 R), 1 K, 0 BB Iowa's Other Notables: SP Brody Brecht: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB, 1 HBP

LF Sam Petersen: 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 2 SB (11)

Somehow Brody Brecht managed to strike out exactly 11 hitters in each of his first three outings. This weekend, mother nature made sure a repeat wasn't possible. Brecht did strike out nine in his four innings of work, though, and might well have gotten to 11 if a rain delay hadn't started right as he was set to start the fifth inning. Overall, this wasn't Brecht's best outing. He didn't have his best command, which wasn't helped by a tight strike zone from the umpire. He got into trouble in three of the four innings he pitched. But once Brecht got into that trouble, he bore down and got out of it. In the bottom of the first, he struck out Jacksonville State's Derrick Jackson with runners on first and third to end the inning. He finished the third with a strikeout and fly-out to left once runners got to first and second. Then in the fourth he performed his greatest escape of the day. The inning started with a walk to Jackson. Gamecocks left fielder Drew Collins then laid down a bunt, and Brecht's throw to first went wide. Jackson ended up on third, and Brecht had a mess with no outs. Collins stole second soon after, and Jacksonville State had runners on second and third with no outs. Despite that inauspicious start, Brecht rallied. He struck out center fielder Will Fincher after starting the count 2-0. He then got DH Hank Smith looking on a 1-2 fastball. To cap off the dominant finish, he struck out second baseman Michael Dallas with a 1-2 slider. Allowing baserunners in so many innings is never great, but Brecht continues to show he can work his way out of jams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhcmUgaW4gYSByYWluL2xpZ2h0bmluZyBkZWxheSA6KDxicj48 YnI+TTUgfCBJb3dhIDQsIEpTVSAwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9vUHF2TnpLckswIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb1Bxdk56S3JLMDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2 MTg3ODcxOTQ0MjgyMzc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDgs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa's bullpen just can't get it going this year. In a vacuum, Anthony Watts and Aaron Savary going two innings each and surrendering one run apiece isn't bad. But on Saturday they came into a 4-0 game and the runs they surrendered got Jacksonville State back into the game just as Iowa's offense stalled. Sam Hart allowing a walkoff three-run homer was bad luck, but even if it had been a double instead, Iowa was probably going to lose the game in the ninth. At the moment the Hawkeye bullpen is struggling to put up zeroes in relatively low-leverage situations. The ninth inning with the game on the line is as high-leverage as it gets. This can't continue forever. Iowa's bullpen will figure things out. But these blowups are doing real damage to Iowa's NCAA Tournament resume and digging a mighty hole for the the Hawks to try and emerge from.

Saturday: Iowa 20, Jacksonville State 1

WP: Cade Obermueller (2-0) -- 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB, 1 HBP

LP: Jackson Sleeper (0-1) -- 3.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB Iowa's Other Notables: CF Kyle Huckstorf: 5-5, 2 HR (5), 5 R, 1 3B, 1 SB (3), 5 RBI

LF Sam Petersen: 3-6, 1 HR (4), 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Iowa's offense finally decided it had enough. The Hawkeyes bludgeoned Gamecock pitching, recording 19 hits, 20 runs, and 6 home runs. Kyle Huckstorf led the way with easily the best offensive game of Iowa's season. Two homers, a triple, five runs, and five RBIs will be tough to top for anyone the rest of the way. Sam Petersen, Reese Moore, Merrick Matthews, and Ben Wilmes joined in on the home run parade. Perhaps the most impressive part of the game was that Iowa's offensive outburst was spread around. Iowa scored runs in all but the first inning. Jacksonville State threw eight different pitchers at Iowa in the game, and none of them could consistently get the Hawkeyes out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdWNrc3RvcmYgaG9tZXJzIHRvIGxlZnQgY2VudGVyIHRoaXMgdGlt ZSwgYnJpbmdpbmcgTWF0aGV3cyBob21lIHRvbyDwn6WwPGJyPjxicj5UNyB8 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXll cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVz PC9hPiAxMywgSlNVIDAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2kzS0lidXdv MksiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pM0tJYnV3bzJLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjY2Mjg2NzQ4MzEz MzE0NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Though Iowa's offense takes the headlines, Cade Obermueller was excellent on the mound. Obermueller had his longest outing of the season, and also kept the Gamecocks off the scoreboard for five and two-thirds. Obermueller continued to struggle a bit with his control, but he only surrendered two hits, and still had plenty of strikeout stuff. Obermueller was moved up to the Saturday starter this weekend and responded with a huge performance. Obermuller earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors for this effort:

Iowa's bullpen was better in this game as well. Jack Young came in to finish off the sixth, then Chas Wheatley, Reece Beuter, and Gannon Archer covered the next three innings while surrendering just a single run. It was good to see the bullpen get through a game with little drama, even if it was an extremely low leverage situation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSVJTVCBDQVJFRVIgSE9NRVIgRk9SIE1BVEhFV1MgISEg8J+SpTxi cj48YnI+VGhlIGJhbGwgZ29lcyB0byBsZWZ0IGNlbnRlciBhbmQgYnJpbmdz IGhvbWUgU3dhaWxzIGFuZCBNaXRjaGVsbC0tIHRoYXQmIzM5O3MgKzMgZm9y IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3 a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdr ZXllczwvYT4g8J+Yjzxicj48YnI+VDggfCBJb3dhIDE2LCBKU1UgMDwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjY2MzQz ODIwNjI3MTUxNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTAsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sunday: Jacksonville State 6, Iowa 1

WP: Austin Cornelius (1-0) -- 8.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB

LP: Marcus Morgan (1-2) -- 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB, 3 HBP Iowa's Other Notables: RP Jack Whitlock: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB, 1 HBP

The offense was the story again for Iowa on Sunday, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Iowa got two hits in the first inning, then managed just one the rest of the game. The Hawks did load the bases with no outs in the ninth, but Jacksonville State escaped the inning while surrendering just one run. The most concerning part for the Hawks is that they didn't face a dominant starter. Iowa only struck out three times in the game. Instead, Austin Cornelius scattered weak contact all around the park. Heading into the ninth it looked like he might pitch a Maddux (throwing a complete game shutout in fewer than 100 pitches) before Iowa got to him a bit late.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCB8IEpTVSA2LCBJb3dhIDE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dh IEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2OTMwMTc3NzIyODUxNzY5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Just as concerning for Iowa was another so-so performance from Marcus Morgan. Morgan was finding the zone in the first few innings, but the result was often balls that found their way into the grass for hits. Then he started losing his command and the Gamecocks took advantage of that, too. Overall Morgan faced 19 batters in the game --ten of them reached base by hit, walk, or hit batter. Morgan has to be feeling tremendous pressure. The Hawkeyes haven't started the way they wanted to. He's draft eligible this year, and his performances could earn or cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars. Hopefully he can regain his form soon, for his sake and for Iowa's sake. The one piece of good news Sunday was that Jack Whitlock looked really good out of the bullpen. Whitlock entered a low leverage situation, but managed to strike out five batters in two and two-thirds innings without walking anyone. Whitlock started the year as one of the team's most trusted relievers. He's struggled significantly early, but a rebound could go a long way in helping Iowa close out games in ways they haven't been able to do thus far.

Takeaways