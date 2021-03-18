HawkeyeReport - Iowa goes 10-for-10 in Opening Round of NCAA Championships

Brackets

ST. LOUIS -- The University of Iowa wrestling team wrestling team advanced 10 wrestlers to the round of 16 on Thursday at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center.

The Hawkeyes put together a 10-0 record in the opening round, scoring bonus points in seven bouts. Iowa leads the team race with 19.0 points, two points in front of Penn State (17.0).

Four Hawkeyes -- Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer -- won by technical fall in the opening round. Lee ended his 125-pound match in the first period (one minute, 33 seconds) for the seventh time this season. DeSanto recorded his team-leading fifth technical fall in 4:33 at 133. Eierman was leading 20-5 when his 141-pound match was terminated in the third. Kemerer wrestled 4:08 before winning 22-7 at 174.

Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi all won by major decision. Young scored four takedowns and added a point for riding time to win by 10-2 major decision at 157. Marinelli led 8-3 after one period and outscored his opponent 7-2 in the third to earn a 19-6 win at 165. In his first career match at the NCAA Championships, Cassioppi scored one takedown in the first, two in the second, and added a point for riding time to win 9-1 at 285.

Iowa got decisions from Max Murin, Nelson Brands and Jacob Warner. Murin erased a 4-1 deficit and used a point for riding time to win 8-7 at 149. In his NCAA Championships debut, Brands scored three takedowns and a reversal to advance an 8-6 winner at 184. Warner trailed 6-0 in the first after giving up a takedown and four nearfall, but his takedown with three seconds on the clock in the third forced overtime, and he scored the match-winner with 11 seconds left in sudden victory to advance 9-7.

The second round of the NCAA Championships begin Thursday at 5 p.m. (CT). Session 2A includes weight classes 125-157. Session 2B begins at 8 p.m. with weight classes 165-285.

ESPN2 and ESPN3 are providing television and online coverage of Session 2A and 2B.

IOWA’S FIRST ROUND NCAA MATCHUPS (# indicates tournament seed)

125 – #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall #32 Patrick McCormick (UVA), 16-1 (1:33)

133 – #4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall #29 Paul Bianchi (Little Rock), 19-4 (4:33)

141 – #1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) tech. fall #32 Cayden Rooks (IND), 20-5 (6:19)

149 – #12 Max Murin (Iowa) dec. #21 Graham Rooks (IND), 8-7

157 – #5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) major dec. #28 Caleb Licking (IND), 10-2

165 – #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) major dec. #33 Austin Yant (UNI), 19-6

174 – #1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall #32 Drew Hughes (MSU), 22-7

184 – #12 Nelson Brands (Iowa) dec. #21 Dominic Ducharme (CSUB), 8-6

197 – #5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. #28 Nick Reenan (NCST), 9-7 SV1

285 – #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) major dec. #28 Jon Spaulding (EDIN), 9-1

IOWA’S SECOND ROUND NCAA MATCHUPS

125 – #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. #17 Killian Cardinale (WVU)

133 – #4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. #20 Ryan Sullivan (WVU)

141 – #1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. #16 Cole Matthews (PITT)

149 – #12 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. #5 Ridge Lovett (NEB)

157 – #5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. #12 Brady Berge (PSU)

165 – #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. #17 Thomas Bullard (NCST)

174 – #1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. #17 Benjamin Pasiuk (ARMY)

184 – #12 Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. #5 Hunter Bolen (VT)

197 – #5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #12 Lucas Davison (NU)

285 – #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #21 Tate Orndorff (OSU)

TEAM STANDINGS

Iowa 19.0

Penn State 17.0

Missouri 14.0

NC State 13.0

Arizona State 13.0

Oklahoma St. 12.5

Michigan 12.0

Nebraska 11.5

Virginia Tech 9.0

Minnesota 8.0

Northern Iowa 8.0