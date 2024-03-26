A source confirmed to Rivals on Tuesday afternoon that Iowa senior guard Tony Perkins has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman. “Tony has been a great Hawkeye the past four years, playing a key role on three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten Tournament title," Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "Tony has aspirations of continuing his career professionally; we wish him the best moving forward.” Over his four seasons in Iowa City, Perkins averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per contest. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2UgY29uZmlybXMgdGhhdCBzZW5pb3IgZ3VhcmQgYXQgSW93 YSwgVG9ueSBQZXJraW5zIGhhcyBlbnRlcmVkIHRoZSBwb3J0YWwuPGJyPjxi cj5Jb3dhJiMzOTtzIGJhY2tjb3VydCBqdXN0IGdvdCBzaWduaWZpY2FudGx5 IHRoaW5uZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vTVVZcVJrSThTIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb01VWXFSa0k4UzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlv dCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MjcyNjYyODY3OTg3Mjky OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Serving as a consistent starter over the last three seasons, Perkins grew into one of the more solid combo guards in the Big Ten Conference, averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as a senior. "His game continues to mature," McCaffery said of Perkins earlier this season. "Last year, some games he was beyond spectacular, but what you're seeing now is a confident guy who knows what we want and who knows what he has to do to lead this team. His decision making is what you want from your leader, point guard and senior." His teammate, Patrick McCaffery saw the growth as well this season. "With Tony, it's been more consistent," the fellow senior said. "You would see he'd dominate certain games last year, but it wasn't on an every-night basis like it has turned into now. He's one of the elite guards, not only in our league, but in America. I'm glad he's my teammate."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Jb3dhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SW93YTwvYT7igJlzIFRvbnkgUGVya2lucyBoYXMgYmVlbiBuYW1lZCBTZWNv bmQtVGVhbSBBbGwgQmlnIFRlbiBieSB0aGUgbGVhZ3Vl4oCZcyBjb2FjaGVz Ljxicj48YnI+SGUgYXZlcmFnZWQgMTQuNSBwb2ludHMsIDQuNSByZWJvdW5k cyBhbmQgZGlzaGVkIG91dCAxNDAgYXNzaXN0cyB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi48YnI+ PGJyPvCfk7ggVVNBIFRPREFZIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pMFhR cWttZ2R5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaTBYUXFrbWdkeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NzU4OTYy NjQxMDEzMTUxMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMiwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==