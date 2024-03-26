Iowa Guard Tony Perkins Enters the Transfer Portal
A source confirmed to Rivals on Tuesday afternoon that Iowa senior guard Tony Perkins has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman.
“Tony has been a great Hawkeye the past four years, playing a key role on three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten Tournament title," Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "Tony has aspirations of continuing his career professionally; we wish him the best moving forward.”
Over his four seasons in Iowa City, Perkins averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per contest. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining.
Serving as a consistent starter over the last three seasons, Perkins grew into one of the more solid combo guards in the Big Ten Conference, averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as a senior.
"His game continues to mature," McCaffery said of Perkins earlier this season. "Last year, some games he was beyond spectacular, but what you're seeing now is a confident guy who knows what we want and who knows what he has to do to lead this team. His decision making is what you want from your leader, point guard and senior."
His teammate, Patrick McCaffery saw the growth as well this season.
"With Tony, it's been more consistent," the fellow senior said. "You would see he'd dominate certain games last year, but it wasn't on an every-night basis like it has turned into now. He's one of the elite guards, not only in our league, but in America. I'm glad he's my teammate."
Perkins is the second Iowa guard to enter the portal over the week, joining sophomore Dasonte Bowen who entered last Wednesday. With the departure of both Perkins and Bowen, Brock Harding is the lone player returning that received substantial minutes at point guard in 2023-2024.
