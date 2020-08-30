Iowa has impressed Christion Stokes early in the process
College coaches will have additional means of communication with the 2022 class available to them starting Sept. 1. Iowa has already made strong headway in the recruitment of Harper Woods (Mich.) s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news