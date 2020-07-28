HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes pause workouts after two positive COVID-19 tests

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced today that the men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, July 27.

Following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.