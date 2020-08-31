HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean, who will play safety at Iowa, continued his dominant play as a high school quarterback on Friday, as he had 379 yards passing and 3 touchdowns through the air plus 56 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground in OABCIG's 42-0 win over Ridge View. DeJean also had 3 tackles on defense in the season opener. OABCIG (1-0) plays Spirit Lake in week two. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Defensive end Max Llewellyn racked up 5 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 sacks in his season opener on Friday to help Urbandale beat Johnston by a score of 50-34. On offense, Llewellyn had 4 catches for 96 yards including a 75 yard touchdown in the game. Urbandale (1-0) travels to Ames in week two. See highlights from Llewellyn's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Connor Colby helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy rush for 376 yards in their dramatic 35-34 overtime win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. Kennedy (1-0) plays Cedar Rapids Washington this week. Defensive end Jeff Bowie finished with 3.5 tackles and 3 TFL to help West Branch beat Tipton 17-8 in their season opener Friday. West Branch (1-0) plays West Liberty this week. Linebacker Jaden Harrell had 3 tackles on defense and 7 carries for 69 yards including a 37 yard touchdown on offense in Urbandale's 50-34 win over Johnston on Friday. Urbandale (1-0) travels to Ames in week two. Wide receiver Brody Brecht finished with 3 catches for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns in Ankeny's 48-6 win over Ankeny Centennial on Friday. New teammate Arland Bruce, a fellow Iowa commit, did not play after being ruled ineligible by the IHSAA hours before the game. Bruce, who moved to Ankeny from Olathe, KS a couple weeks ago, says he will appeal the decision. Ankeny (1-0) plays at Waukee in week two. See highlights from Brecht's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Zach Twedt had 7.5 tackles in Roland-Story's 42-8 loss to South Hamilton on Friday. Roland-Story (0-1) hosts Nevada this week. Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle finished with 4 tackles and 3 TFL in Bettendorf's 19-10 loss to Washington on Friday. Bettendorf (0-1) plays Davenport Central on September 11. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped Blue Springs pick up 339 yards on offense Friday, but it was not enough as they lost to Liberty 46-28 in their season opener. Blue Springs (0-1) travels to Raymore-Peculiar this week. Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 3 tackles and a fumble recovery in Southeast Valley's 54-0 win over Clarke Friday. Southeast Valley (1-0) hosts IKM-Manning this week. Quarterback Joe Labas completed 11 of 22 passes for 142 yards and 1 touchdown as Brecksville-Broadview Heights beat Aurora 35-21 Friday. Labas also had 15 yards rushing and caught a pass for a two-point conversion in the game. Brecksville-Broadview Heights (1-0) hosts Hudson this week. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Keagan Johnson begins his senior season on September 4 with Bellevue West hosting Bellevue East. Cornerback Jordan Oladokun and his Gaither team open the season on September 11 against Hillsborough. Three Iowa commits from the state of Illinois will be playing their seasons in the spring. Those are Gennings Dunker at Lena-Winslow, Jeremiah Pittman at St. Viator, and David Davidkov at New Trier. In the state of Minnesota, Justice Sullivan also had his season moved the spring.