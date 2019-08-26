In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performances of the week Linebacker Jay Higgins had a busy night in his season opener on Friday as he finished with 16 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass deflection in Brebeuf Jesuit's 49-14 loss to Bishop Chatard. On offense, Higgins also chipped in with 2 catches for 16 yards and 1 touchdown in the game. Brebeuf Jesuit (0-1) is back in action this week as they host Arsenal Tech on Friday. Defensive end Deontae Craig got his senior season off to a good start with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack as he helped Culver Academies defeat Tippecanoe Valley by a score of 24-12 on Friday. Culver Academies (1-0) plays at Harrison this week. See highlights from Craig's game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo pick up a narrow 7-2 victory at Braden River on Friday. Matthews had 2 catches for 17 yards on offense while Gulley had 1 tackle and helped the defense hold the lead with a goal line stand late in the fourth quarter. Largo (1-0) plays Boca Ciega this week. Michael Lois continues his amazing recovery following spinal surgery last fall, but has not been cleared to play football at this point, so he was on the sidelines Friday as his Elkhorn team opened the season with a 40-14 loss to New Berlin West. Elkhorn (0-1) plays at Lakeside Lutheran this week. No stats available yet, but safety Reginald Bracy and his St. Paul's Episcopal team lost a close 18-13 game to UMS-Wright on Friday. St. Paul's (0-1) hosts Park Crossing this week.