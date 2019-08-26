Following the future
Performances of the week
Linebacker Jay Higgins had a busy night in his season opener on Friday as he finished with 16 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass deflection in Brebeuf Jesuit's 49-14 loss to Bishop Chatard. On offense, Higgins also chipped in with 2 catches for 16 yards and 1 touchdown in the game. Brebeuf Jesuit (0-1) is back in action this week as they host Arsenal Tech on Friday.
Defensive end Deontae Craig got his senior season off to a good start with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack as he helped Culver Academies defeat Tippecanoe Valley by a score of 24-12 on Friday. Culver Academies (1-0) plays at Harrison this week.
See highlights from Craig's game on Friday in the video below.
Other performances
Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo pick up a narrow 7-2 victory at Braden River on Friday. Matthews had 2 catches for 17 yards on offense while Gulley had 1 tackle and helped the defense hold the lead with a goal line stand late in the fourth quarter. Largo (1-0) plays Boca Ciega this week.
Michael Lois continues his amazing recovery following spinal surgery last fall, but has not been cleared to play football at this point, so he was on the sidelines Friday as his Elkhorn team opened the season with a 40-14 loss to New Berlin West. Elkhorn (0-1) plays at Lakeside Lutheran this week.
No stats available yet, but safety Reginald Bracy and his St. Paul's Episcopal team lost a close 18-13 game to UMS-Wright on Friday. St. Paul's (0-1) hosts Park Crossing this week.
Upcoming Games
Tight end Luke Lachey and his Grandview Heights team play an early game this week as they kickoff their season on Thursday night against Centennial.
Defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes also plays on Thursday as Belleville hosts Salem in the season opener for both teams.
Quarterback Deuce Hogan opens his senior season this Friday as Grapevine Faith Christian travels to Fort Worth Trinity Valley.
Running back Gavin Williams has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot during August camp and is doubtful to play this week when Dowling opens the season against Waukee. Williams is hoping to return to the lineup soon for Dowling.
Running back Leshon Williams opens his senior season on the road as Richards plays at Lincoln-Way Central on Friday.
Tight end Elijah Yelverton will be playing a new school this fall after transferring to Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill. They open this season this Friday at Bishop Lynch.
Defensive back AJ Lawson opens his senior season this weeks as Decatur MacArthur travels to Springfield on Friday.
Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and his Byron team open their season at Winnebago this Friday.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness and his Barrington team open the season with a road game at Warren Township on Friday.
Defensive line commit Logan Jones and his Council Bluffs Lewis Central team open the season at Sergeant Bluff-Luton this Friday.
Defensive end Yahya Black kicks off his senior season this Friday as Marshall travels to Fairmont in week one.
Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk start their senior season on the road this Friday as Cedar Rapids Xavier travels to Iowa City Regina.
Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker open their season on Friday as Lena-Winslow travels to Pearl City-Eastland.
Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby opens his season Friday as Cedar Rapids Kennedy plays Jefferson at Kingston Stadium.
Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell opens his season on the road Friday as Urbandale travels to Johnston.
Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves opens his season on Friday as Southeast Valley hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Class of 2020 offensive line commit Mason Richman begins his senior season on September 6 with a road game as Blue Valley travels to Mill Valley.
Class of 2020 wide receiver commit Diante Vines begins his senior season on September 14 as the Taft School travels to Phillips Exeter Academy.
Please check back next week for more results and stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.