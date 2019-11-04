In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week After missing six weeks with an ankle injury, running back Leshon Williams is back for the playoffs and had a big game Friday, finishing with 20 carries for 195 yards and 1 catch for 30 yards, scoring all 3 touchdowns for Richards in their 20-16 win over Washington. Playing in four games, Williams now has 87 carries for 627 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season for Richards (9-1) who will face Peoria in the second round of the playoffs this week. See highlights from Williams' game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Quarterback Deuce Hogan finished 8/20 passing for 133 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Fort Worth Southwest Christian by a score of 42-14 on Friday. Through 8 games, Hogan is 104/188 passing (55.3%) for 1,706 yards with 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Faith Christian (7-1) who plays Fort Worth Christian this week. Running back Gavin Williams had 14 carries for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns for Dowling in their 35-7 playoff win over Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday. After missing the first 3 weeks of the season with a foot injury, Williams has now played in the last 7 games and has 87 carries for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns for Dowling (9-1) who will face Ankeny in the second round of the playoffs this week. Logan Jones had 2 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and helped Lewis Central put up over 400 yards of offense in their 44-0 playoff win over Oskaloosa on Friday. Through 10 games, Jones has 20 tackles, 9.5 TFL, and 4 sacks for Lewis Central (9-1) who plays Dallas Center-Grimes in the second round of the playoffs this week. Mason Richman had 4 tackles, 3 QB hurries, 1 TFL, and 1 pass deflection in Blue Valley's 45-14 win over Shawnee Mission East on Friday. In 9 games, Richman now has 35 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (6-3) who plays Olathe East in the playoffs this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup, and 1 interception in Belleville's 49-10 playoff win over Saline on Saturday. In 10 games this season, Deasfernandes has 20 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Belleville (10-0) who plays Woodhaven in the second round of the playoffs this week.

See Deasfernandes' interception on Saturday in the video below.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness had 5 tackles and 3 TFL on Saturday, but saw his senior season end after a 23-21 playoff loss to Notre Dame. On the season, Van Ness finishes with 49 tackles, 24 TFL, and 7 sacks for Barrington (6-4). Safety Reginald Bracy had 4 tackles in St. Paul's 41-19 win over Robertsdale on Friday. This season, Bracy has 75 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (7-3) who plays Lanier this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 5 catches for 52 yards in Trinity Christian's 56-7 win over Tyler Grace Community on Friday. In 9 games, Yelverton now has 42 catches for 414 yards and 4 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (8-1) who plays Bullard Brook Hill this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo pick up a 17-16 win over Wiregrass Ranch on Friday. Matthews had 1 carry for 15 yards in the game and Gulley had 1 tackle and 1 pass breakup. On the season, Matthews has 14 catches for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley has 41 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Largo (7-3) who plays Countryside in the first round of the playoffs this week. With Kirk and Brian Ferentz in attendance Friday night, tight end Luke Lachey finished with 7 catches for 65 yards and 1 touchdown in Grandview Heights' 27-14 loss to Bishop Ready. Through 10 games, Lachey has 45 catches for 496 yards and 7 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (6-4) who plays Paint Valley this week. See Lachey's touchdown catch in the video below.

Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led Byron to a 50-28 playoff win over Rock Island Alleman on Saturday. Byron is now 9-1 on the season and will play Durand-Pecatonica in the second round of the playoffs this week.

AJ Lawson had a 3 yard rushing touchdown on Saturday, but saw his MacArthur team lose in overtime to Mt. Zion 31-30 in a first round playoff matchup. Going into the game, Lawson had 37 catches for 604 yards and 7 touchdowns for MacArthur (5-5). No stats available yet, but defensive end Deontae Craig saw his Culver Academies team lose to New Prairie 49-3 in the second round of the playoffs Friday. Going into the game, Craig had 57 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception for Culver Academies (6-5). Defensive end Yahya Black had 4 tackles on Friday, but saw his Marshall team lose 28-14 to Hutchinson in the playoffs. On the season, Black finishes with 58 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Marshall (9-1). Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 5 tackles and 2 TFL in Urbandale's 28-27 playoff win over Ankeny Centennial Friday. In 10 games, Harrell now has 86 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Urbandale (7-3) who plays Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the second round of the playoffs this week.

See highlights from Harrell's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 46-8 win over Aurora Christian in the first round of the playoffs. Bruce had 3 tackles and 1 sack on defense along with 6 carries for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense. On the season, he has 49 tackles and 12 TFL and 56 carries for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lena-Winslow is now 10-0 this year and will face Orangeville in the second round of the playoffs this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby paved the way upfront for Cedar Rapids Kennedy as they racked up over 500 yards of offense in their 63-6 playoff win over Fort Dodge on Friday. Kennedy is now 9-1 on the season and will play Urbandale this week in the second round of the playoffs. Wide receiver Diante Vines and his Taft team had a bye week on the schedule. On the season, Vines has 40 catches for 500 yards and 7 touchdowns for Taft (4-3) who plays Hotchkiss this week. Linebacker Jay Higgins finished his senior season with 151 tackles and 8 TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) this year. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves finished his sophomore season with 69 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (5-4) this year. Michael Lois had to sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. The next step will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. This season, Lois' Elkhorn team finished with a 2-7 record. Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk saw their senior season come to an end after Cedar Rapids Xavier's 9-3 loss to North Scott in the first round of the playoffs Friday. On defense, Hurkett had 9 tackles and 3.5 TFL in the game and finishes with 70 tackles and 14.5 TFL on the season for Xavier (8-2) this year. See season highlights from Hurkett and Volk in the videos below.