In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Running back Leshon Williams had a huge playoff game on Friday night as he finished with 34 carries for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns to help Richards beat Peoria 42-34. Williams, who missed 6 weeks with an ankle injury, now has 121 carries for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 5 games he has played this season for Richards (10-1) who will face East St. Louis in the Class 6A state quarterfinals this week. See highlights from Williams' game on Friday in the video below.



Defensive Performance of the Week Logan Jones had an absolutely dominant performance on Friday night as he finished with 10 tackles, 6 TFL, and 4.5 sacks to help Lewis Central shut out Dallas Center-Grimes 12-0. Through 11 games, Jones has 30 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Lewis Central (10-1) who will face Western Dubuque in the Class 3A state semifinals this week. See highlights from Jones' game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Running back Gavin Williams had a big game on Friday as he finished with 17 carries for 191 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in Dowling's 42-14 playoff win over Ankeny. After missing the first 3 weeks of the season with a foot injury, Williams has now played in the last 8 games and has 104 carries for 982 yards and 13 touchdowns for Dowling (10-1) who will face Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the Class 4A state semifinals this week. Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 6/11 passing for 83 yards as Faith Christian kept the ball on the ground for the most part in their 27-23 win over Fort Worth Christian on Friday. Through 9 games, Hogan is 110/199 passing (55.3%) for 1,789 yards with 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Faith Christian (8-1) who plays Tyler Grace Community in the first round of the playoffs this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led Byron to a 42-14 playoff win over DuPec on Friday. Byron is now 10-1 on the season and has outscored its opponents 498-123. They will face Wilmington in the Class 3A state quarterfinals this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 6 catches for 33 yards and 1 touchdown in Trinity Christian's 44-7 win over Bullard Brook Hill on Friday. On the season, Yelverton has 48 catches for 447 yards and 5 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (9-1) who plays Fort Worth Southwest Christian in the first round of the playoffs this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo pick up a 14-0 playoff win over Countryside on Friday. Matthews had 2 catches for 40 yards and Gulley had 1 tackle in the game. On the season, Matthews has 16 catches for 366 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley has 42 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Largo (8-3) who plays Lake Minneola in the second round this week. Wide receiver Diante Vines had 5 catches for 53 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and a game sealing interception on defense as Taft beat Hotchkiss 25-20 on Saturday. On the season, Vines finishes with 45 catches for 553 yards and 8 touchdowns for Taft (5-3) who did not qualify for the postseason. See highlights from Vines' game on Saturday in the video below.

Mason Richman had 3 tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 QB hurries in Blue Valley's 24-7 playoff win over Olathe East on Friday. On the season, Richman now has 38 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (7-3) who plays Blue Valley North this week in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 2 tackles and 1 pass breakup in Belleville's 67-14 playoff win over Woodhaven on Friday. On the season, Deasfernandes has 21 tackles, 8 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Belleville (11-0) who plays West Bloomfield in the third round of the playoffs this week. Safety Reginald Bracy had 6 tackles, 1 TFL, a blocked punt, and an onside kick recovery to help St. Paul's beat Lanier 20-14 Friday. This season, Bracy has 81 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (8-3) who will face Opelika in the second round of the playoffs this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby paved the way upfront for Cedar Rapids Kennedy as they racked up 252 yards on the ground in their 27-13 playoff win over Urbandale on Friday. Kennedy is now 10-1 on the season and will face Dowling in the Class 4A state semifinals this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 5 tackles and 1 TFL, but saw his Urbandale team lose 27-13 to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the playoffs on Friday. Harrell finishes the season with 91 tackles and 7.5 TFL for Urbandale (7-4). Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 52-8 playoff win over Orangeville on Saturday. Lena-Winslow is now 11-0 this year and will face Aquin Catholic in the Class 1A state quarterfinals this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had 1 catch for 24 yards before moving to quarterback after Grandview Heights' starter was injured Friday night. Working as a Wildcat QB, Lachey finished with 26 carries for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns in their 35-28 playoff win over Paint Valley. Through 10 games, Lachey has 46 catches for 520 yards and 7 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (7-4) who will face Mechanicsburg in the next round this week. See one of Lachey's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jay Higgins finished his senior season with 151 tackles and 8 TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) this year. Defensive end Deontae Craig finished his senior season with 63 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception for Culver Academies (6-5) this year. AJ Lawson finished his senior season with 39 catches for 681 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense and 2 interceptions on defense for Decatur MacArthur (5-5) this year. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness finished his senior season with 49 tackles, 24 TFL, and 7 sacks for Barrington (6-4) this year. Defensive end Yahya Black finished his senior season with 58 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Marshall (9-1) this year. Offensive lineman Josh Volk and linebacker/defensive end Ethan Hurkett led Cedar Rapids Xavier to an 8-2 record this year. Defensively, Hurkett finished with 70 tackles and 14.5 TFL on the season. Michael Lois had to sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. The next step will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. This season, Lois' Elkhorn team finished with a 2-7 record. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves finished his sophomore season with 69 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (5-4) this year. See highlights from Graves' sophomore year in the video below.