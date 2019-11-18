In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

See one of Hogan's touchdown passes on Friday in the video below.

Through 10 games, Hogan is 134/245 passing (54.7%) for 2,092 yards with 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Faith Christian (9-1) who plays Dallas Christian in the second round this week.

Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 24/46 passing for 303 yards and 5 touchdowns on Friday as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Tyler Grace Community 48-28 in the first round of the playoffs. Hogan also added 12 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground as well.

Other Performances

Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby and his Cedar Rapids Kennedy team struggled to get much going offensively in a 42-6 loss to Dowling in the 4A state semifinals on Friday. Kennedy finishes the season with a 10-2 record.

Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 5 catches for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns for Trinity Christian in their 66-0 playoff win over Southwest Christian on Friday. This season, Yelverton has 53 catches for 506 yards and 7 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (10-1) who plays Brook Hill in the second round this week.

Logan Jones had 3 tackles and 1 TFL on Thursday, but saw Lewis Central's season come to an end after a 48-14 loss to Western Dubuque in the 3A state semifinals. Jones finishes the season with 33 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Lewis Central (10-2) this year.

Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 1 tackle in Belleville's 27-22 playoff win over West Bloomfield on Saturday. On the season, Deasfernandes has 22 tackles, 8 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Belleville (12-0) who plays Brighton in the state semifinals this week.

Mason Richman had 2 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 QB hurry in Blue Valley's 21-20 playoff win over Blue Valley North Friday. This season, Richman now has 40 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (8-3) who plays Olathe North this week in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury paved the way upfront as Byron racked up 476 yards of offense on their way to a 32-0 playoff win over Wilmington on Saturday. Byron is now 11-1 on the season and has outscored its opponents 530-123. They will face Princeton in the Class 3A state semifinals this week.

Safety Reginald Bracy had a 34-yard touchdown on offense Friday, but his St. Paul's team lost to Opelika 20-10 in the second round of the playoffs. Going into the game, Bracy had 81 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (8-4) this season.

Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 52-20 playoff win over Aquin Catholic on Saturday. Bruce had 4 carries for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense and 2 tackles on defense in the game. His season totals now include 54 tackles and 13 TFL as well as 793 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Lena-Winslow is now 12-0 this year and will face Annawan/Wethersfield in the Class 1A state semifinals this week.

Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley saw their senior season come to an end Friday as Largo lost to Lake Minneola 33-13 in the second round of the playoffs. Gulley had 5 tackles in the game and finishes the year with 58 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 interception, while Matthews had 19 catches for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns for Largo (8-4) this season.

No stats available yet, but Luke Lachey and his Grandview Heights team lost 48-7 to Mechanicsburg on Friday, which marks the end of their season. Going into the game, Lachey had 46 catches for 520 yards and 7 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (7-5).

Also no stats available for Leshon Williams yet. His Richards team ran into a buzz saw in East St. Louis, who beat them 60-0 in the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Saturday. Williams, who missed 6 weeks with an ankle injury, had 121 carries for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns going into the game for Richards (10-2).

Running back Gavin Williams had 11 carries for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns in Dowling's 42-6 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the 4A state semifinals Friday. This season, Williams now has 115 carries for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing 3 games for Dowling (11-1) who will face rival West Des Moines Valley in the Class 4A state championship game this week.

See one of Williams' touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.