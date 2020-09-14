HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Joe Labas had a big night Friday, completing 19 of 26 passes for 350 yards and 3 touchdowns as Brecksville-Broadview beat North Royalton 42-28. On the season, Labas is 56/86 passing (65.1%) for 795 yards with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has 76 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (2-1) who plays at Barberton this week. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had a big game with 6.5 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in Southeast Valley's 36-20 win over Belmond-Klemme on Friday. On the season, Graves has 16 tackles, 4 TFL, and 1 sack for Southeast Valley (3-0) who plays Eagle Grove this week.

Other Performances Cooper DeJean continues to put up big numbers, as he had 274 yards passing and 3 touchdowns through the air and 74 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground in OABCIG's 54-0 win over Missouri Valley on Friday. On the season, DeJean is 54/100 passing for 1,021 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also has 223 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the ground and 18.5 tackles on defense for OABCIG (3-0) who hosts East Sac County this week. Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had 3.5 tackles and 1.5 TFL to help Bettendorf beat Davenport Central 36-0 on Friday. This season, Liddle has 7.5 tackles and 4.5 TFL for Bettendorf (1-1) who plays Davenport North this week. Cornerback Jordan Oladokun did a little bit of everything in Gaither's season opener on Friday, as he finished with 4 catches for 36 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense, 1 tackle on defense, and 2 punt returns for 56 yards and 1 kickoff return for 28 yards in their 34-6 win over Chamberlain. Gaither (1-0) plays Tampa Bay Tech this week. See highlights from Oladokun's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped Blue Springs pick up their first win of the season in a 42-0 game against Staley on Friday. Blue Springs is now 1-2 on the season and plays Park Hill this week. Linebacker Jaden Harrell finished with 4 tackles on defense and 34 yards rushing and a touchdown on offense in Urbandale's 36-0 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Friday. On the season, Harrell has 15.5 tackles and 1 TFL and 223 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns for Urbandale (3-0) who travels to Indianola this week. Defensive end Max Llewellyn had a good game with 4.5 tackles and 2.5 TFL on defense and a 60 yard touchdown catch on offense to help Urbandale beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 36-0 Friday. On the season, Llewellyn has 9.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense and 8 catches for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (3-0) who travels to Indianola this week. See highlights from Llewellyn's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Jeff Bowie finished with 1.5 tackles in West Branch's 21-14 loss to Cascade on Friday. On the season, Bowie now has 7.5 tackles and 4 TFL for West Branch (1-2) who travels to Wilton this week. Linebacker Zach Twedt had 4.5 tackles and an interception on defense and 57 yards rushing on offense in Roland-Story's 15-0 loss to Forest City on Friday. Unfortunately, Twedt, who has 14 tackles on the year, suffered a dislocated shoulder late in the game and will likely miss the rest of the season for Roland-Story (0-3) who hosts West Marshall this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 5 catches for 42 yards and 1 touchdown to help Ankeny beat Fort Dodge 52-18 on Friday. New teammate Arland Bruce is still out as he awaits a decision on his appeal to the IHSAA after transferring this year. On the season, Brecht has 10 catches for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns for Ankeny (2-1) who plays Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson this week. See highlights from Brecht's game on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had his game cancelled this past weekend due to a COVID-19 quarantine issue at North Platte. On the season, Johnson has 4 catches for 65 yards and 1 touchdown for Bellevue West (1-0) who plays at Millard South this week. Offensive lineman Connor Colby had his game cancelled this past weekend due to a positive case of COVID-19 on the team. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is 1-1 on the season and scheduled to play at Dubuque Senior this week.