In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had a huge game on Friday, scoring 4 touchdowns to help Bellevue West beat Kearney 49-14. Johnson finished with 8 catches for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving plus had 2 carries for 6 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Through 3 games, Johnson has 20 catches for 358 yards and 5 touchdowns receiving plus 10 carries for 88 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing for Bellevue West (3-0) who plays Millard West on October 9. See highlights from Johnson's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves continues to impress this season, as he finished with 4 tackles and 3 sacks in Southeast Valley's 32-23 win over South Central Calhoun on Friday. On the season, Graves has 26 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (5-0) who hosts Clarion-Goldfield-Dows this week.

Other Performances Defensive end Max Llewellyn had 4.5 tackles, 2 sacks, and a fumble recovery on defense and 1 catch for 6 yards on offense in Urbandale's 42-28 win over Fort Dodge on Friday. For the season, Llewellyn has 15.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 4 sacks on defense and 12 catches for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (5-0) who travels to Waukee on October 9. Linebacker Jaden Harrell had 5 tackles and 2 sacks on defense and 9 carries for 28 yards and 1 touchdown on offense in Urbandale's 42-28 win over Fort Dodge on Friday. On the season, Harrell has 28.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense and 45 carries for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (5-0) who travels to Waukee on October 9. Quarterback Joe Labas was 14/23 passing for 143 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday as Brecksville-Broadview Heights beat Stow-Munroe Falls by a score of 15-13. On the season, Labas is 82/132 passing (62.1%) for 1,103 yards with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also has 86 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (4-1) who hosts Wadsworth this week. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Jeff Bowie had 1.5 tackles, 1 TFL, and a fumble recovery to help West Branch beat Maquoketa Valley 50-14 on Friday. On the season, Bowie has 10.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, and 1 sack for West Branch (3-2) who travels to Durant this week. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens saw his Blue Springs team held to 160 total yards in their 42-7 loss to Liberty North on Friday. On defense, Stephens had 1 tackle in the game and now has 8 tackles and 4 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (2-3) who travels to Lee's Summit North this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht finished with 8 catches for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday to help Ankeny beat West Des Moines Valley 35-10. For the season, Brecht now has 20 catches for 308 yards and 7 touchdowns for Ankeny (4-1) who hosts Johnston this week. See highlights from Brecht's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Connor Colby helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy put up 235 yards rushing on Friday, but it was not enough as they lost to Dubuque Hempstead 38-20. Kennedy is now 1-2 on the season and hosts Waterloo West this week. Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had 2 tackles in Bettendorf's 23-6 loss to Pleasant Valley on Friday. On the season, Liddle has 13.5 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Bettendorf (2-2) who travels to Muscatine this week. Cooper DeJean was 8/9 passing for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns as OABCIG beat MVAOCOU by a score of 63-14 on Friday. DeJean also had a 42 yard punt return for a touchdown and 44 yards rushing in the game. On the season, DeJean is 70/122 passing for 1,460 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has 348 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns on the ground and 23 tackles on defense for OABCIG (5-0) who travels to Underwood this week. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.