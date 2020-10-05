HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean continued his impressive senior season with a huge offensive performance Friday night, finishing with 249 yards passing, 273 yards rushing, and a total of 6 touchdowns to help #1 ranked OABCIG beat #3 Underwood 49-22. On the season, DeJean is 91/158 passing for 1,709 yards with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also has 66 carries for 621 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground and 26.5 tackles on defense for OABCIG (6-0) who hosts Treynor this week. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves continues to impress, as he finished with 8 tackles and 3.5 sacks to help Southeast Valley beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows by a score of 38-20 on Friday. On the season, Graves has 34 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (6-0) who travels to Pocahontas this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Cornerback Jordan Oladokun had 3 catches for 69 yards on offense and a 9 yard punt return on special teams in Gaither's 43-0 win over Fivay on Friday. Through 3 games, Oladokun has 12 catches for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense, 1 tackle and 1 pass deflection on defense, and 116 return yards on special teams for Gaither (3-0) who plays Land O'Lakes this week. Defensive end Jeff Bowie had 2 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 1 sack to help West Branch beat Durant 28-21 on Friday. On the season, Bowie has 12.5 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (4-2) who travels to Beckman Catholic this week. Quarterback Joe Labas was 27/35 passing for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns on Friday as Brecksville-Broadview Heights beat Wadsworth 45-35. Labas also had 14 carries for 53 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground in the game. On the season, Labas is now 109/167passing (65.3%) for 1,438 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also has 139 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (5-1) who now moves on to postseason play and will face the winner of Oregon Clay and Parma Heights Valley Forge on October 16. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had 1 tackle in Bettendorf's 21-7 win over Muscatine on Friday. On the season, Liddle has 14 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Bettendorf (3-2) who plays Davenport West this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht finished with 7 catches for 71 yards and 1 touchdown in Ankeny's 49-0 win over Johnston on Friday. For the season, Brecht now has 27 catches for 379 yards and 8 touchdowns for Ankeny (5-1) who hosts Indianola this week. Also, Arland Bruce made long awaited debut for Ankeny on Friday and finished the game with 62 yards rushing, 24 yards receiving, and 2 touchdowns in their 49-0 win over Johnston. Ankeny (5-1) hosts Indianola this week. See highlights from Bruce's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Connor Colby helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy get back on the winning track as they racked up 339 yards on the ground in their 48-21 win over Waterloo West on Friday. Now 2-2 on the season, Kennedy travels to Iowa City West this week. Linebacker Zach Twedt, who is out with a shoulder injury, saw his Roland-Story team lose to Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-0 Friday. Twedt, who is expected to miss the rest of the season, had 14 tackles in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-5) who plays at Clear Lake this week. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens and his Blue Springs team lost a close one 38-35 to Lee's Summit North on Friday. Blue Springs is now 2-4 on the season and hosts Lee's Summit West this week. See highlights from Stephens' game on Friday in the video below.