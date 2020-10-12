HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean had another huge game Friday night, finishing with 243 yards passing, 120 yards rushing, and 6 total touchdowns to help #1 ranked OABCIG beat Treynor 57-20. DeJean also led the OABCIG defense with 8 tackles in the game. On the season, DeJean is 112/186 passing for 1,952 yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also has 72 carries for 741 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on the ground and 34.5 tackles on defense for OABCIG (7-0) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Defensive end Jeff Bowie had a big game Friday with 4.5 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 sacks to help West Branch beat Beckman Catholic 35-21. On the season, Bowie has 17 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-2) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. See highlights from Bowie's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive end Max Llewellyn had 5.5 tackles and 0.5 sacks in Urbandale's 38-17 loss to Waukee Friday. For the season, Llewellyn has 21 tackles, 9 TFL, and 4.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (5-1) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. Linebacker Jaden Harrell had 9 tackles and 1 TFL in Urbandale's 38-17 loss to Waukee Friday. On the season, Harrell has 37.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense and 49 carries for 319 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (5-1) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens led the way upfront as Blue Springs racked up 402 yards of offense in their 43-36 win over Lee's Summit West on Friday. Defensively, Stephens had 2 tackles in the game and now has 17 tackles and 5 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (3-4) who plays Blue Springs South this week. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson continued his impressive senior season with 4 catches for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns in Bellevue West's 42-7 win over Millard West on Friday. Through 4 games, Johnson has 24 catches for 534 yards and 7 touchdowns receiving plus 11 carries for 92 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing for Bellevue West (4-0) who plays Columbus this week. See highlights from Johnson's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 6 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack to help Southeast Valley stay undefeated with a 26-20 win over Pocahontas on Friday. On the season, Graves has 40 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (7-0) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. Cornerback Jordan Oladokun had 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection and a 19 yard punt return in Gaither's 27-0 win over Chamberlain on Friday. Through 4 games, Oladokun has 12 catches for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense, 3 tackles and 2 pass deflections on defense, and 135 return yards on special teams for Gaither (4-0) who plays Land O'Lakes this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 3 catches for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns to help Ankeny beat Indianola 45-14 on Friday. For the season, Brecht has 30 catches for 421 yards and 10 touchdowns for Ankeny (6-1) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. Arland Bruce finished with 7 catches for 88 yards receiving and 6 carries for 71 yards rushing and 1 touchdown in Ankeny's 45-14 win over Indianola on Friday. Playing in 2 games so far this season, Bruce has 10 catches for 112 yards receiving, 17 carries for 133 yards rushing, and 3 touchdowns for Ankeny (6-1) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. See highlights from Bruce's game on Friday in the video below.

No stats available yet, but Justice Sullivan and his Eden Prairie team picked up a 34-7 win in their season opener against Minnetonka on Friday. Eden Prairie (1-0) hosts Shakopee this week. Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle and his Bettendorf team shut out Davenport West 45-0 on Friday. On the season, Liddle has 14 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Bettendorf (4-2) who has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. Linebacker Zach Twedt, who is out with a shoulder injury, saw his Roland-Story team lose to Clear Lake 56-40 Friday. Twedt, who is expected to miss the rest of the season, had 14 tackles in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-6) who plays at Independence in the first round of postseason play this week. Quarterback Joe Labas had a bye week in the first round of postseason play in Ohio this past weekend. On the season, Labas is 109/167 passing (65.3%) for 1,438 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also has 139 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (5-1) who plays Oregon Clay this week. Offensive lineman Connor Colby helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy put up 308 yards of offense, but it was not enough in a 48-21 loss to Iowa City West on Friday. Now 2-3 on the season, Kennedy has an upcoming bye week in the first round of postseason play. See highlights from Colby's game on Friday in the video below.