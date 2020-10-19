HawkeyeReport - Iowa Hawkeyes Recruiting: Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had an absolutely huge game on Thursday night, finishing with 13 catches for 255 yards and 1 touchdown receiving plus an 8 yard rushing touchdown and 104 return yards to help Bellevue West beat Columbus 56-28. Through 5 games, Johnson has 37 catches for 789 yards and 8 touchdowns receiving plus 12 carries for 100 yards and 5 touchdowns rushing and 221 return yards for Bellevue West (5-0) who plays North Star on October 30. See highlights from Johnson's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Beau Stephens led the way upfront as Blue Springs had 431 yards of offense in their 28-13 win over Blue Springs South on Friday. Stephens also had 1 TFL and a blocked field goal in the game and now has 18 tackles and 6 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (4-4) who plays Rockhurst this week. Justice Sullivan missed Friday's game with an ankle injury, but his Eden Prairie team made quick work of Shakopee, winning 52-0. Eden Prairie (2-0) travels to Wayzata this week. Linebacker Zach Twedt, who had shoulder surgery last week, saw his Roland-Story team lose to Independence 50-8 in the first round of the playoffs Friday. Twedt, who hopes to be back to 100% by December, had 14 tackles in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-7). Quarterback Joe Labas had a big game in the first round of the playoffs Friday night, finishing 24/30 passing for 314 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception to help Brecksville-Broadview Heights beat Clay 49-33. Labas, who also had a 42 yard rushing touchdown in the game, became the all-time leading passer in school history for his career. On the season, Labas is 133/197 passing (67.5%) for 1,752 yards with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has 185 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-1) who plays Barberton in the second round this week. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Cooper DeJean and his OABCIG team had a first round bye in the Class 1A state playoffs this past weekend. Through 7 games this year, DeJean is 112/186 passing for 1,952 yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also has 72 carries for 741 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on the ground and 34.5 tackles on defense for OABCIG (7-0) who will host East Sac County in the second round this week. Defensive end Jeff Bowie and his West Branch team had a first round bye in the Class 1A state playoffs this past weekend. On the season, Bowie has 17 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-2) who will host Mediapolis in the second round this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht and his Ankeny team had a first round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs this past weekend. For the season, Brecht has 30 catches for 421 yards and 10 touchdowns for Ankeny (6-1) who will host Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the second round this week. Arland Bruce and his Ankeny team had a first round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs this past weekend. Playing in 2 games so far this season, Bruce has 10 catches for 112 yards receiving, 17 carries for 133 yards rushing, and 3 touchdowns for Ankeny (6-1) who will host Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the second round this week. Defensive end Max Llewellyn and his Urbandale team had a first round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs this past weekend. For the season, Llewellyn has 21 tackles, 9 TFL, and 4.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (5-1) who will host Marshalltown in the second round this week. Linebacker Jaden Harrell and his Urbandale team had a first round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs this past weekend. This season, Harrell has 37.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense and 49 carries for 319 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (5-1) who will host Marshalltown in the second round this week. Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle and his Bettendorf team had a first round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs this past weekend. On the season, Liddle has 14 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Bettendorf (4-2) who will host Muscatine in the second round this week. Offensive lineman Connor Colby and his Cedar Rapids Kennedy had a first round bye in the Class 4A state playoffs this past weekend. Kennedy is 2-3 on the season and will play at Dubuque Senior in the second round this week. Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves and his Southeast Valley team had a first round bye in the Class 1A state playoffs this past weekend. On the season, Graves has 40 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (7-0) who will host Belmond-Klemme in the second round this week.