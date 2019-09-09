In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Running back Leshon Williams had another big game with 30 carries for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns including the game winner for Richards as they beat St. Rita 35-28 on Friday. Williams, who also plays some Wildcat QB for Richards, had a 26 yard touchdown pass in the game as well. Through 2 games, Williams now has 53 carries for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns for Richards (2-0) who plays Hillcrest this week. See one of Williams' touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 18/24 passing for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Fort Worth Country Day 27-6 on Friday. Hogan also had a 16 yard touchdown run in the game. Through 2 games, Hogan is 33/46 passing (71.7%) for 461 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception for Faith Christian (2-0) who travels to Caddo Mills this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 4 catches for 49 yards in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 Thursday night as Trinity Christian Cedar Hill lost in overtime to Parish Episcopal by a score of 33-27. Through 2 games, Yelverton has 6 catches for 62 yards for Trinity Christian (1-1) who hosts Legacy School of Sports Sciences this Friday. Defensive end Deontae Craig had 3 tackles on Friday to help Culver Academies beat Hanover Central by a score of 28-2 . Through 3 games, Craig has 17 tackles, 6 TFL, and 1 sack for Culver Academies (2-1). They play at Hobart this week. Linebacker Jay Higgins had 5 tackles on defense and 3 catches for 41 yards on offense in the first half of Brebeuf Jesuit's 40-0 win over Cardinal Ritter on Friday. Higgins came out of the game with a collarbone injury, but said x-rays were negative so he hopes to return to the lineup soon. Through 3 games, Higgins has racked up 39 tackles, 2 TFL, and 2 pass breakups for Brebeuf Jesuit (2-1) who plays Guerin Catholic this week.

Defensive line commit Logan Jones racked up 9 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, and 4 quarterback hurries as Council Bluffs Lewis Central beat Carlisle by a score of 13-3 on Friday. Lewis Central (2-0) hosts Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had a good all around game on Friday with 2 catches for 65 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and a pair of interceptions on defense to help Grandview Heights beat Africentric Early College 42-24. Through 2 games, Lachey has 12 catches for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (2-0) who hosts Bucyrus this week. See Lachey's touchdown catch on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Yahya Black finished with 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 1 sack on Friday night as Marshall dominated Tri-City United 49-6. Through 2 games, Black has 12 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 2 sacks for Marshall (2-0) who hosts Holy Family Academy this week. Safety Reginald Bracy had 11 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack on Friday to help lead St. Paul's Episcopal to a 28-21 win over Baldwin County. Through 3 games, Bracy has 30 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, and 3 pass break ups for St. Paul's (2-1) who plays Blount this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and his Byron team lost a close one 18-16 to Stillman Valley on Friday, snapping a 28 game winning streak in conference play. Byron is now 1-1 on the season and travels to Rock Falls this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 2 tackles and a pass deflection in Belleville's 35-14 win over Churchill on Friday. Through 2 games, Deasfernandes has 4 tackles and 1 pass breakup for Belleville (2-0) who hosts Dearborn this week. Class of 2020 offensive line commit Mason Richman had 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal on Friday, but his Blue Valley team struggled to get much going offensively in a 48-19 loss to top ranked St. Thomas Aquinas. Blue Valley (0-1) plays Blue Valley North this week. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness had 1 sack in about a quarter's worth of work as he helped the Barrington defense shut down Buffalo Grove 42-0 on Friday night to pick up the 500th win in program history. Through 2 games, Van Ness has 5 tackles, 4 TFL, and 1 sack for Barrington (1-1) who hosts New Trier this week. No stats available, but defensive back AJ Lawson and his Decatur MacArthur team scored a late touchdown to beat Jacksonville 33-27 on Friday. MacArthur is now 1-1 on the season and hosts Normal University this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley saw Largo lose their first game of the season in a tight 26-22 game against Pinellas Park on Friday. Matthews finished with 2 catches for 92 yards, including a 65 yard touchdown reception, while Gulley had 4 tackles in the game. On the season, Matthews now has 6 catches for 124 yards and 1 touchdown and Gulley has 11 tackles and 2 pass breakups for Largo (2-1) who hosts Clearwater this week. See Matthews' touchdown catch on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk's Cedar Rapids Xavier team picked up a 36-14 win at Decorah on Friday. Volk is currently out of the lineup as he returns from ACL surgery last fall, but should be back soon. Hurkett finished with 7 tackles in the game and now has 13 tackles and 1 fumble recovery on the season. Xavier (2-0) plays at Davenport Assumption this week. Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a dominant 62-0 win over Amboy on Friday. Lena-Winslow (2-0) plays at East Dubuque this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 6 tackles and 1 TFL on Friday, but saw his Urbandale team lose to Ankeny Centennial 41-21. Through 2 games, Harrell has 21 tackles and 2 TFL for Urbandale (0-2) who plays Des Moines Lincoln this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby helped pave the way as Cedar Rapids Kennedy had a pair of 100 yard rushers in their 46-7 win at Linn-Mar on Friday. Kennedy is now 2-0 on the season and hosts West Des Moines Valley this week. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 9 tackles on Friday night as he helped Southeast Valley win 18-7 over Pocahontas. Through 2 games, Graves has 21 tackles, 4 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (2-0) who hosts Belmond-Klemme this week. Running back Gavin Williams is still out with a stress fracture in his foot, but is hoping to return to the lineup for Dowling in the next couple weeks. This past Friday, Dowling lost to rival Valley by a score of 29-22 and will look to rebound against Johnston on Friday. Michael Lois told us he will likely sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. Then the plan will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. His Elkhorn team is currently 2-1 after a 22-21 win over Delavan-Darien Friday. Class of 2020 wide receiver commit Diante Vines finally begins his senior season on September 14 when the Taft School travels to Phillips Exeter Academy. This past weekend, Taft had a scrimmage against Choate where Vines caught 5 passes for 70 yards on offense and forced a fumble that he returned for a touchdown on defense. See one of Vines' catches on Saturday in the video below.