HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean had a big game in the second round of the playoffs Friday night as he finished 12/16 passing for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns, plus had 20 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground, and a 62 yard punt return for a touchdown to lead OABCIG past East Sac County 49-7. Through 8 games this year, DeJean is 124/202 passing for 2,178 yards with 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also has 78 carries for 761 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on the ground, 34.5 tackles on defense, and 3 touchdowns on special teams this season for OABCIG (8-0) who will play Western Christian in the third round this week. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Linebacker Jaden Harrell had 5.5 tackles, 1 TFL, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown to help Urbandale beat Marshalltown 50-7 in the playoffs on Friday. On offense, Harrell also added 4 carries for 38 yards in the win. This season, Harrell has 43 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries on defense and 53 carries for 357 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-1) who will host West Des Moines Valley in the third round this week. See highlights from Harrell's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive end Jeff Bowie had 3.5 tackles and 1 TFL on Friday, but saw his senior season come to an end as West Branch lost to Mediapolis 20-13 in the second round of the playoffs. On the season, Bowie finished with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-3). Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had 3.5 tackles and 1 TFL to help Bettendorf shut out Muscatine 28-0 in the second round of the playoffs Friday. On the season, Liddle has 17.5 tackles and 7 TFL for Bettendorf (5-2) who plays Pleasant Valley in the third round this week. Quarterback Joe Labas had another big game in the playoffs on Friday as he finished 16/18 passing for 344 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Brecksville-Broadview Heights to a 55-30 win over Barberton. On the season, Labas is 149/215 passing (69.3%) for 2,096 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has 174 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-1) who plays Avon in the third round this week. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Connor Colby led the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy racked up 348 yards rushing in their 28-17 playoff win over Dubuque Senior on Friday. Kennedy is now 3-3 on the season and will play Cedar Rapids Prairie in the third round this week. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens and his Blue Springs team were held to just 145 yards on offense in a 42-20 loss to Rockhurst on Friday. On defense, Stephens had 2 tackles and 1 TFL in the game and now has 20 tackles and 7 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (4-5) who will host Park Hill in the first round of the playoffs this week. Arland Bruce finished with 4 catches for 85 yards and 1 touchdown in Ankeny's 70-0 playoff win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday. Playing in 3 games so far this season, Bruce has 14 catches for 197 yards receiving, 17 carries for 133 yards rushing, and 4 touchdowns for Ankeny (7-1) who will host Cedar Falls in the third round this week. See highlights from Bruce's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 3 tackles and 2 TFL to help Southeast Valley beat Belmond-Klemme 50-13 in the second round of the playoffs Friday. On the season, Graves has 43 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (8-0) who will host Denver in the third round this week. Justice Sullivan missed his second straight game with a high ankle sprain, but Eden Prairie was still able to pick up a 36-13 win over Wayzata on Friday. Sullivan hopes to return to the lineup soon for Eden Prairie (3-0) who hosts Edina this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht had a 12 yard touchdown catch and a 27 yard punt return in Ankeny's 70-0 playoff win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday. For the season, Brecht has 31 catches for 433 yards and 11 touchdowns for Ankeny (7-1) who will host Cedar Falls in the third round this week. See highlights from Brecht's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Max Llewellyn missed Friday's playoff game with a rib injury, but Urbandale was still able to beat Marshalltown 50-7. This season, Llewellyn has 21 tackles, 9 TFL, and 4.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-1) who will host West Des Moines Valley in the third round this week. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson and his Bellevue West team had a first round bye in the playoffs this past weekend. Through 5 games, Johnson has 37 catches for 789 yards and 8 touchdowns receiving plus 12 carries for 100 yards and 5 touchdowns rushing and 221 return yards for Bellevue West (5-0) who plays Lincoln Southwest in the second round this week. Linebacker Zach Twedt missed most of the season due to a shoulder injury. Twedt, who had surgery in mid-October, played in 3 games and had 14 tackles for Roland-Story (0-7).