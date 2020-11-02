HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean continues to put up ridiculous numbers week in and week out as he finished 25/43 passing for 314 yards and 1 touchdown plus had 17 carries for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground as OABCIG beat Western Christian 41-14 in the third round of the playoffs on Friday. Defensively, DeJean added 2.5 tackles and 1 interception in the game as well. Through 9 games this year, DeJean is 149/245 passing for 2,492 yards with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also has 95 carries for 892 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, 37 tackles and 1 interception on defense, and 3 touchdowns on special teams this season for OABCIG (9-0) who will play West Sioux in the Class 1A state quarterfinals this week. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Playing with broken ribs, defensive end Max Llewellyn was back in the lineup for Urbandale Friday night and finished with 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, and a forced fumble in their 41-0 playoff loss to West Des Moines Valley. For the season, Llewellyn finished with 28 tackles, 13 TFL, and 5.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). See highlights from Llewellyn's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Linebacker Jaden Harrell had 2.5 tackles on defense and 24 yards rushing on offense in Urbandale's 41-0 playoff loss to West Des Moines Valley on Friday. On the season, Harrell finished with 45.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries on defense and 58 carries for 381 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 4 tackles and 2 TFL as Southeast Valley beat Denver 34-7 on Friday. On the season, Graves has 47 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (9-0) who will host South Central Calhoun in the Class 1A state quarterfinals this week. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had 10 catches for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns to help Bellevue West beat Lincoln Southwest 45-13 on Friday. Through 6 games, Johnson has 47 catches for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving plus 12 carries for 100 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground and 223 return yards for Bellevue West (6-0) who plays Kearney in the state quarterfinals this week. See highlights from Johnson's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had 1 tackle in Bettendorf's 10-6 playoff loss to Pleasant Valley Friday. This season, Liddle finished with 18 tackles and 7 TFL for Bettendorf (5-3). Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 4 catches for 86 yards in Ankeny's 37-16 playoff win over Cedar Falls on Friday. For the season, Brecht has 35 catches for 519 yards and 11 touchdowns for Ankeny (8-1) who will host Waukee in the Class 4A state quarterfinals this week. Arland Bruce had a big game Friday night as he finished with 17 carries for 147 yards and 1 touchdown rushing plus 2 catches for 61 yards and 1 touchdown receiving in Ankeny's 37-16 playoff win over Cedar Falls. Playing in 4 games this season, Bruce has 34 carries for 280 yards rushing, 16 catches for 258 yards receiving, and 6 touchdowns for Ankeny (8-1) who will host Waukee in the Class 4A state quarterfinals this week. See highlights from Bruce's game on Friday in the video below.

Quarterback Joe Labas was 18/31 passing for 253 yards and 1 touchdown and added16 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground, but saw Brecksville-Broadview Heights lose to Avon 38-28 in the playoffs Friday night. On the season, Labas finished 167/246 passing (67.9%) for 2,349 yards with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also had 190 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-2). Offensive lineman Connor Colby led the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy racked up 437 yards rushing in their 45-14 playoff win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. Colby even got in on the action himself with 2 carries for 38 yards and 1 touchdown on a fumble recovery in the game. Kennedy is now 4-3 on the season and will play at Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state quarterfinals this week. After missing two weeks with a high ankle sprain, Justice Sullivan was back in the lineup for Eden Prairie on Friday night and helped them pick up a 42-0 win over Edina. Eden Prairie (4-0) travels to Prior Lake this week. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped Blue Springs put up 567 yards of offense in their 55-28 playoff win over Park Hill on Friday. On defense, Stephens had 2 tackles and 1 TFL in the game and now has 22 tackles and 8 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (5-5) who will play Liberty in the next round this week. See highlights from Stephens' game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Jeff Bowie finished the season with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-3). Linebacker Zach Twedt had shoulder surgery in October and missed most of the season. He finished with 14 tackles playing in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-7).