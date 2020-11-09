HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Arland Bruce had huge game on Friday as he finished with 202 yards rushing, 89 yards receiving, and scored all 4 touchdowns for Ankeny in their 28-7 win over Waukee in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Playing in 5 games this season, Bruce has 55 carries for 482 yards rushing, 21 catches for 347 yards receiving, and 10 touchdowns for Ankeny (9-1) who will play West Des Moines Dowling in the Class 4A semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from Bruce's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean had 2.5 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception on defense plus 226 yards passing and 197 yards rushing on offense, accounting for 6 total touchdowns in OABCIG's 63-14 win over West Sioux in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Friday. Through 10 games this year, DeJean is 164/270 passing for 2,718 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also has 107 carries for 1,089 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on the ground, plus 39.5 tackles, 1 sack and 2 interceptions on defense, and 3 touchdowns on special teams this season for OABCIG (10-0) who will play Sigourney-Keota in the Class 1A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 3.5 tackles in Southeast Valley's 26-6 loss to South Central Calhoun in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Friday. On the season, Graves finishes with 50.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (9-1). Offensive lineman Connor Colby and his Cedar Rapids Kennedy offense were held to just 120 total yards in their 48-0 loss to top ranked Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday. Defensively, Colby had 1.5 tackles and 1 TFL in the game for Kennedy (4-4). Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 4 catches for 63 yards and a 25 yard punt return in Ankeny's 28-7 win over Waukee in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday. On the season, Brecht has 39 catches for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns for Ankeny (9-1) who will play West Des Moines Dowling in the Class 4A semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from Brecht's game on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had 4 catches for 36 yards, 16 carries for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, and was 3/3 passing for 29 yards and 2 scores, but saw Bellevue West lose a heartbreaker in overtime 41-40 to Kearney in the state quarterfinals on Friday. In 7 games this season, Johnson has 51 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving plus 28 carries for 170 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground and 232 return yards for Bellevue West (6-1). Justice Sullivan had 3.5 tackles in the first half to help Eden Prairie open up a big lead early on their way to a 35-7 win over Prior Lake on Friday. Now 5-0 on the season, Eden Prairie plays St. Michael-Albertville on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped Blue Springs outgain Liberty 329 to 222 in yardage Friday, but two fumbles proved costly in their 31-28 playoff loss. On defense, Stephens had 3 tackles and 1 TFL in the game and finishes with 25 tackles and 9 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (5-6). See highlights from Stephens' game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Jeff Bowie finished the season with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-3). Linebacker Zach Twedt had shoulder surgery in October and missed most of the season. He finished with 14 tackles playing in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-7). Quarterback Joe Labas finished the season 167/246 passing (67.9%) for 2,349 yards with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also had 190 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-2). See highlights from Labas' senior year in the video below.

Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle finished the season with 18 tackles and 7 TFL for Bettendorf (5-3). Linebacker Jaden Harrell finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries on defense and 58 carries for 381 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). Defensive end Max Llewellyn finished the year with 28 tackles, 13 TFL, and 5.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). See highlights from Llewellyn's senior year in the video below.