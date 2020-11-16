HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean had a huge game on Saturday, as he finished 21/34 passing for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns and had 9 carries for 73 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground as OABCIG beat Sigourney-Keota 43-21 in the Class 1A state semifinals. Defensively, DeJean added 7 tackles, 1 TFL, a forced fumble, and an interception in the game. Through 11 games this year, DeJean is 185/304 passing for 3,129 yards with 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also has 116 carries for 1,162 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns on the ground plus 47.5 tackles, 2 TFL and 3 interceptions on defense, and 3 touchdowns on special teams this season for OABCIG (11-0) who will play Van Meter in the Class 1A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Justice Sullivan had 2 tackles to help Eden Prairie beat St. Michael-Albertville 24-14 on Wednesday. Now 6-0 this year, Eden Prairie has a bye week as they await their postseason opponent. Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 2 catches for 14 yards and a touchdown plus a 6 yard rushing touchdown in Ankeny's 31-24 semifinal win over Dowling in double overtime on Friday. On the season, Brecht has 41 catches for 596 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ankeny (10-1) who will play Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. Arland Bruce had the game winning interception for Ankeny in double overtime as they beat Dowling 31-24 in the Class 4A semifinals on Friday. On offense, Bruce finished with 12 carries for 87 yards rushing and 2 catches for 46 yards receiving in the game. Playing in 6 games this season, Bruce has 67 carries for 569 yards rushing, 23 catches for 393 yards receiving, and 10 touchdowns for Ankeny (10-1) who will play Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state championship game at the UNI-Dome on Friday. See highlights from Bruce's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jaden Harrell finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries on defense and 58 carries for 381 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). Defensive end Max Llewellyn finished the year with 28 tackles, 13 TFL, and 5.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). Offensive lineman Connor Colby paved the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-4) rushed for 2,235 yards in 8 games this season. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped Blue Springs (5-6) rack up 3,516 yards on offense and had 26 tackles and 8 TFL on defense this season. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson finished the season with 51 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns plus had 28 carries for 170 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns on the ground and 232 return yards for Bellevue West (6-1). See highlights from Johnson's senior season in the video below.

Defensive end Jeff Bowie finished the season with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-3). Linebacker Zach Twedt had shoulder surgery in October and missed most of the season. He finished with 14 tackles playing in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-7). Quarterback Joe Labas finished the season 167/246 passing (67.9%) for 2,349 yards with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also had 190 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-2). Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle finished the season with 18 tackles and 7 TFL for Bettendorf (5-3). Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 50.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (9-1) this season. See highlights from Graves' junior season in the video below.