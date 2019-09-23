In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 15/25 passing for 231 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions on Friday night as Grapevine Faith Christian beat Lincoln 49-18. Through 4 games, Hogan is 63/99 passing (63.6%) for 1,008 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has 46 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground for Faith Christian (4-0) who plays Canadian this week. See one of Hogan's touchdown passes on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Defensive end Deontae Craig did everything he could on Friday with 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and a blocked field goal, but still saw his Culver Academies team lose to fellow Iowa commit Jay Higgins and Brebeuf Jesuit by a score of 21-14. Through 5 games, Craig has racked up 31 tackles, 12 TFL, and 3 sacks for Culver Academies (2-3) who plays at Elkhart Memorial this week See one of Craig's sacks on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Linebacker Jay Higgins also had a good all-around game Friday with 10 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass deflection on defense plus 7 catches for 76 yards on offense as Brebeuf Jesuit beat Culver Academies 21-14. Through 5 games, Higgins now has 67 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 3 pass breakups for Brebeuf Jesuit (4-1) who plays at Roncalli this week. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness had 5 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 QB hurry in the first half as Barrington jumped out to a big early lead over Glenbrook South on their way to a 41-15 win on Friday. In 4 games, Van Ness has 14 tackles, 7 TFL, and 1 sack for Barrington (3-1) who plays Palatine this week. Class of 2020 offensive line commit Mason Richman had 4 tackles, 3 QB hurries, and a blocked extra point in Blue Valley's 31-13 win over Blue Valley Southwest on Friday. Through 3 games, Richman has 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (2-1) who hosts Rockhurst this week.

Defensive end Yahya Black finished with 4 tackles and 1 TFL in Marshall's 41-12 win over St. Peter on Friday. In 4 games, Black now has 26 tackles, 5 TFL, and 3 sacks for Marshall (4-0) who hosts New Ulm this week. Wide receiver Diante Vines had 5 catches for 50 yards in Taft's 22-8 win over Salisbury on Saturday. Through 2 games, Vines has 11 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown for Taft (2-0) who plays Williston Northampton this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 2 catches for 17 yards as Cedar Hill Trinity Christian posted a 48-7 win over Melissa on Friday. In 4 games, Yelverton now has 14 catches for 121 yards and 1 touchdown for Trinity Christian (3-1) who travels to Houston St. Thomas this week. Running back Gavin Williams made his season debut on Friday after missing the first three weeks of the season with a stress fracture in his foot. With Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz in attendance, Williams finished with 20 carries for 150 yards as Dowling beat Ankeny Centennial by a score of 31-10. Dowling (3-1) plays at Ankeny this week. See highlights from Williams' game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk's Cedar Rapids Xavier team picked up a 28-12 win over West Delaware on Friday. Volk is currently out of the lineup as he returns from ACL surgery last fall, but hopes to be back on the field soon. Hurkett finished with 8 tackles and 1.5 TFL in the game and now has 30 tackles on the season for Xavier (4-0) who hosts Maquoketa this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and his Byron team had another dominant performance on Friday night with a 45-7 win at Oregon. Byron is now 3-1 on the season and hosts North Boone this week. AJ Lawson and his Decatur MacArthur team struggled to get anything going offensively in a 43-0 loss at Rochester on Friday. MacArthur is now 2-2 on the season and hosts Springfield Southeast this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 2 tackles on Friday as Belleville posted their second shutout of the season in a 44-0 win over Glenn. Through 4 games, Deasfernandes has 6 tackles and 1 pass breakup for Belleville (4-0) who plays Wayne Memorial this week. Defensive line commit Logan Jones only played about a quarter on Friday as Lewis Central cruised to an easy 60-14 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. In 4 games, Jones has 6 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1 sack for Lewis Central (4-0) who hosts Creston this week. No stats available yet, but safety Reginald Bracy and his St. Paul's team beat Gulf Shores by a score of 51-13 on Friday. Going into the game, Bracy had 37 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, and 3 pass break ups on the season for St. Paul's (4-1) who plays Spanish Fort this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley saw their Largo team lose to No. 3 ranked Palmetto by a score of 44-6 on Friday. Matthews had 1 catch for 25 yards in the game. No stats available yet for Gulley. On the season, Matthews now has 10 catches for 260 yards and 1 touchdown and Gulley has 16 tackles and 5 pass breakups for Largo (3-2) who plays Clearwater Countryside this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had 6 catches for 61 yards and 1 touchdown to help Grandview Heights beat Bexley by a score of 31-10 on Friday. Through 4 games this season, Lachey has 25 catches for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (4-0) who travels to Whitehall-Yearling this week. See Lachey's touchdown catch in the video below.

Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 46-14 win over Dakota on Friday. Lena-Winslow is now 4-0 on the season and travels to Stockton this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 10 tackles and 1 TFL on Friday to help Urbandale beat Linn-Mar 17-16. Through 4 games, Harrell has 41 tackles and 3 TFL for Urbandale (2-2) who travels to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln this week. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 7 tackles on Friday, but saw his Southeast Valley team lose their first game of the season 38-7 to South Central Calhoun. In 4 games, Graves has 36 tackles, 4 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (3-1) who travels to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows this week Running back Leshon Williams missed Friday's game with an ankle injury, but Richards still picked up a 54-0 win over Argo. Williams, who might miss a couple more weeks, currently has 67 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns in 3 games this season for Richards (3-1) who hosts Evergreen Park this week. Michael Lois told us he will likely sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. Then the plan will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. His Elkhorn team is currently 2-3 after a 35-6 loss to Wilmot on Friday. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby led the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy put up nearly 500 yards of offense including 395 on the ground in their 35-28 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. Kennedy is now 3-1 on the season and travels to Davenport West this week. See highlights from Colby's game on Friday in the video below.