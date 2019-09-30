In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Wide receiver Diante Vines had 7 catches for 77 yards and 1 touchdown plus a 6 yard rushing touchdown to help Taft beat Williston Northampton 55-28 on Saturday. Through 3 games, Vines has 18 catches for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns for Taft (3-0) who plays Williston Northampton this week. See highlights from Vines' game on Saturday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Mason Richman may be playing offensive line in college at Iowa, but he had a huge day on defense Friday. Richman finished with 8 tackles, 5 TFL, and 2 sacks to help Blue Valley beat Rockhurst by a score of 21-14. Through 4 games, Richman now has 27 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (3-1) who plays Bishop Miege this week. See highlights from Richman's game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Quarterback Deuce Hogan and his Grapevine Faith Christian team suffered their first loss of the season in a 49-35 game against Canadian Saturday. Hogan was 9/27 passing for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns in the loss. In 5 games, Hogan is 72/126 passing (57.1%) for 1,222 yards with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (4-1) who travels to Frisco Legacy Christian this week. AJ Lawson had a pair of receiving touchdown on Friday night as MacArthur beat Springfield Southeast by a score of 66-35. MacArthur is now 3-2 on the season and travels to Glenwood this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 6 catches for 55 yards and 1 touchdown as Cedar Hill Trinity Christian won on the road 50-0 over Houston St. Thomas on Friday. In 5 games, Yelverton now has 20 catches for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (4-1) who hosts San Antonio Cornerstone this week. Running back Gavin Williams finished with 15 carries for 53 yards and 1 touchdown in Dowling's 24-14 win over Ankeny on Friday. After missing the first 3 weeks of the season with a foot injury, Williams has now played in 2 games and has 35 carries for 203 yards and 1 touchdown for Dowling (4-1) who plays Des Moines Lincoln this week. Tight end Luke Lachey was held to just 1 catch for 7 yards in Grandview Heights' 60-13 loss to Whitehall-Yearling on Friday. Through 5 games this season, Lachey has 26 catches for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (4-1) who plays at Harvest Prep this week. Defensive end Yahya Black finished with 8 tackles and 1 TFL in Marshall's 68-0 win over New Ulm on Friday. In 5 games, Black now has 34 tackles, 6 TFL, and 3 sacks for Marshall (5-0) who travels to Worthington this week. Defensive line commit Logan Jones had 1 TFL and helped the Lewis Central offense have a big game in a dominant 48-8 win over Carlisle on Friday. In 5 games, Jones has 7 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 1 sack for Lewis Central (5-0) who hosts Winterset this week. No stats available yet, but defensive end Deontae Craig helped Culver Academies escape with a narrow 9-7 victory at Elkhart Memorial on Saturday. Going into the game, Craig had 31 tackles, 12 TFL, and 3 sacks for Culver Academies (3-3) who plays Mishawaka Marion this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo beat Clearwater Countryside 42-31 on Friday. Matthews had 3 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown and Gulley had 4 tackles on defense. On the season, Matthews now has 13 catches for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley has 30 tackles and 5 pass breakups for Largo (4-2) who plays Seminole this week. Linebacker Jay Higgins had a good all around game on Friday with 12 tackles on defense, a blocked punt return for a touchdown on special teams, and 2 catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on offense as Brebeuf Jesuit beat Roncalli 42-14. Through 6 games, Higgins now has 79 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 3 pass breakups for Brebeuf Jesuit (5-1) who travels to Terre Haute South Vigo this week. See highlights from Higgins' game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk's Cedar Rapids Xavier team picked up a 52-20 win over Maquoketa on Friday. Volk is still out of the lineup as he returns from ACL surgery last fall, but hopes to be back on the field soon. Hurkett had 6 tackles and 1.5 TFL in the game and now has 36 tackles and 3 TFL on the season for Xavier (5-0) who travels to Dubuque Wahlert this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury paved the way as Byron put up a ridiculous 488 yards on the ground in their 54-7 win over North Boone on Friday. Byron is now 4-1 on the season and travels to Mendota this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes helped Belleville pitch another shutout as they beat Wayne Memorial by a score of 55-0 Friday. In 5 games, Deasfernandes has 8 tackles and 1 pass breakup for Belleville (5-0) who plays Fordson this week. Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 30-0 victory over Stockton this past weekend. Lena-Winslow is now 5-0 on the season and plays Orangeville this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 4 tackles on Friday as Urbandale made quick work of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, winning 56-0. Through 5 games, Harrell has 48 tackles and 1.5 TFL for Urbandale (3-2) who plays Valley this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby led the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy put up over 400 yards of offense in their 64-0 win over Davenport West on Friday. Kennedy is now 4-1 on the season and plays Cedar Rapids Washington this week. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 5 tackles and 1 sack to help his Southeast Valley team beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows by a score of 34-6 Friday. In 5 games, Graves has 41 tackles, 5 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (4-1) who travels to Spirit Lake this week. Running back Leshon Williams missed his second game with an ankle injury Friday, but Richards still picked up a 39-13 win over Evergreen Park. Williams, who might miss a couple more weeks, currently has 67 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns in 3 games this season for Richards (4-1) who hosts Reavis this week. Safety Reginald Bracy and his St. Paul's team had a bye week. Through 5 games this season, Bracy has 41 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, and 3 pass break ups for St. Paul's (4-1) who plays Spanish Fort this week. Michael Lois told us he will likely sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. Then the plan will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. His Elkhorn team is currently 2-4 after a 42-0 loss to Waterford on Friday. Finally, defensive end Lukas Van Ness had another big game with 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, and a pass deflection in Barrington's 24-7 win over Palatine on Saturday. In 5 games, Van Ness has 22 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2 sacks for Barrington (4-1) who hosts Conant this week. See highlights from Van Ness' game on Saturday in the video below.