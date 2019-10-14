In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Running back Gavin Williams had a huge game on Friday night with 17 carries for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns in Dowling's 61-7 win over Sioux City East. After missing the first 3 weeks of the season with a foot injury, Williams has now played in 4 straight games and has 57 carries for 487 yards and 5 touchdowns for Dowling (6-1) who plays Des Moines Hoover this week. See one of Williams' touchdowns on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Linebacker Jay Higgins had another big game on Friday with 18 tackles and 1 pass breakup, but saw Brebeuf Jesuit lose to Cathedral 21-7. Through 8 games, Higgins ranks top ten nationally with 120 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 3 pass breakups for Brebeuf Jesuit (6-2) who plays North Vigo this week. See highlights from Higgins' game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Defensive end Lukas Van Ness finished with 5 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in Barrington's 14-0 loss to Fremd on Friday. In 6 games, Van Ness now has 31 tackles, 14 TFL, and 3 sacks for Barrington (4-3) who plays Hoffman Estates this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 4 catches for 55 yards as Cedar Hill Trinity Christian beat San Antonio Cornerstone 24-0 on Thursday. In 6 games, Yelverton has 24 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (5-1) who plays McKinney Christian this week. Defensive end Yahya Black had 6 tackles and 1 TFL to help Marshall stay undefeated with a 27-8 win over Waseca on Friday. In 7 games, Black now has 46 tackles, 9.5 TFL, and 3 sacks for Marshall (7-0) who travels to Jordan this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had 1 catch for 12 yards as Grandview Heights went run heavy in their 20-13 win over Liberty Union Friday. Through 7 games, Lachey has 28 catches for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (5-2) who Buckeye Valley this week. Defensive line commit Logan Jones had 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1 sack on Friday, but saw Lewis Central lose their first game of the season in a 14-6 contest against Harlan. Through 7 games, Jones has 14 tackles, 7 TFL, and 3 sacks for Lewis Central (6-1) who travels to Glenwood this week. AJ Lawson had 7 catches on offense and a 32 yard pick six on defense to help MacArthur beat Lanphier 40-7 on Friday. Through 6 games, Lawson has 27 catches for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns for MacArthur (4-3) who plays Eisenhower this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 3 tackles and 1 pass break up to help Belleville stay undefeated with a 56-7 win over Stevenson on Friday. This season, Deasfernandes has 13 tackles and 2 pass breakups for Belleville (7-0) who plays Franklin this week. Mason Richman was held to 1 tackle in Blue Valley's 41-23 loss to Bishop Miege on Friday. In 5 games, Richman now has 30 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (4-2) who plays Mill Valley this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury paved the way upfront as Byron had another huge game on offense with 439 rushing yards in their 41-6 win over Rockford Lutheran on Friday. Byron is now 6-1 on the season and plays Genoa-Kingston this week. Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 18/28 passing for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday night as Faith Christian beat Frisco Legacy Christian 35-0. Through 5 games, Hogan is now 90/154 passing (58.4%) for 1,408 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (5-1) who plays Prince of Peace Christian next week. See one of Hogan's touchdown passes on Friday in the video below.

No stats available yet, but safety Reginald Bracy saw his St. Paul's team suffer a 28-20 loss to Saraland on Friday. Going into the game, Bracy had 50 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, and 3 pass break ups for St. Paul's (5-2) who plays Rain this week. Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk saw Cedar Rapids Xavier's 32 game winning streak come to an end after a 20-14 loss at Western Dubuque Friday. On defense, Hurkett had 8 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 49 tackles and 6 TFL on the season for Xavier (6-1) who plays Center Point-Urbana this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo notch a 42-7 win over Seminole on Friday. On the season, Matthews has 14 catches for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley has 32 tackles and 5 pass breakups for Largo (5-2) who plays Osceola this week. No stats available yet, but defensive end Deontae Craig and his Culver Academies team picked up a 42-7 win over St. Joseph on Friday. Going into the game, Craig had 39 tackles, 14 TFL, and 5 sacks for Culver Academies (4-4) who plays Bremen this week. Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 46-14 win over Forreston on Friday. Lena-Winslow is now 7-0 on the season and plays Galena this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 2 tackles on Friday as Urbandale posted a 47-12 win over Des Moines North. Through 7 games, Harrell has 62 tackles and 3.5 TFL for Urbandale (4-3) who plays Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson this week. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 10 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack, but saw Southeast Valley lose 3-0 to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday. In 7 games, Graves has 58 tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (4-3) who travels to Estherville Lincoln Central this week. Wide receiver Diante Vines was out with a concussion this past weekend, but expects to be back in the lineup soon. His Taft team lost a 49-28 game against Brunswick Saturday. This season, Vines has 28 catches for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns for Taft (3-2) who plays Avon Old Farms this week. Running back Leshon Williams missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury, but Richards still picked up a 47-0 win over Oak Lawn Friday. Williams, who hopes to be back in the lineup later this month, has 67 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns appearing in 3 games this season for Richards (6-1) who plays Shepard this week. Michael Lois told us he will likely sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. Then the plan will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. His Elkhorn team is currently 2-6 after a 28-14 loss to Union Grove on Friday. Finally, Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby led the way upfront for Cedar Rapids Kennedy as they racked up 418 yards on the ground in a 28-18 win over Bettendorf on Friday. Kennedy is now 6-1 on the season and travels to Davenport Central this week. See highlights from Colby's game on Friday in the video below.