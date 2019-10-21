In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Wide receiver Diante Vines had a huge game on Saturday with 7 catches for 149 yards and 1 touchdown plus a 6 yard rushing touchdown, a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and an interception on defense in Taft's 40-28 loss to Avon Old Farms. This season, Vines has 35 catches for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns for Taft (3-3) who plays Kent this week. See highlights from Vines' game on Saturday in the video below.



Defensive Performance of the Week Defensive end Lukas Van Ness had a dominant performance on Friday night, finishing the game with 8 tackles, 4 TFL, and 3 sacks to help Barrington shut out Hoffman Estates 28-0. In 8 games, Van Ness now has 39 tackles, 18 TFL, and 6 sacks for Barrington (5-3) who plays Schaumburg this week. See one of Van Ness' sacks on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Running back Gavin Williams had 8 carries for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns in Dowling's 47-12 win over Des Moines Hoover on Friday. After missing the first 3 weeks of the season with a foot injury, Williams has now played in the last 5 games and has 65 carries for 582 yards and 7 touchdowns for Dowling (7-1) who plays Sioux City North this week. Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 6/14 passing for 165 yards and 1 touchdown on Friday in Faith Christian's 43-8 win over Prince of Peace Christian. Through 7 games, Hogan is now 96/168 passing (57.1%) for 1,573 yards with 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (6-1) who plays Fort Worth Southwest Christian this week. Defensive end Yahya Black racked up 7 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in Marshall's 42-0 win over Jordan on Friday. In 8 games, Black now has 46 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2.5 sacks for Marshall (8-0) who awaits their first round playoff opponent. Tight end Elijah Yelverton finished with 9 catches for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday in Trinity Christian's 51-0 win over McKinney Christian. In 7 games, Yelverton now has 33 catches for 343 yards and 4 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (6-1) who plays Dallas Christian this week. Mason Richman was held to 1 tackle in Blue Valley's 24-20 loss to Mill Valley on Friday. In 7 games, Richman has 31 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (4-3) who plays Blue Valley West this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 2 tackles and 2 pass breakups to help Belleville stay undefeated with a 39-29 win over Franklin on Friday. This season, Deasfernandes has 15 tackles and 5 pass breakups for Belleville (8-0) who plays Plymouth this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led the way upfront as Byron beat previously undefeated Genoa-Kingston by a score of 42-13 on Friday. Byron is now 7-1 on the season and travels to Dixon this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had 3 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown plus 1 carry for 23 yards on the ground as Grandview Heights beat Buckeye Valley 14-3 Friday. In 8 games, Lachey has 31 catches for 386 yards and 6 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (6-2) who plays Bishop Ready this week. Safety Reginald Bracy had 5 tackles and 1 interception in the first half as St. Paul's cruised to a 35-8 win over Rain Friday. This season, Bracy had 64 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (6-2) who plays Daphne this week. Linebacker Jay Higgins had a big game on Friday with 15 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack on defense plus 5 catches for 112 yards on offense as Brebeuf Jesuit beat North Vigo by a score of 28-14. Through 9 games, Higgins ranks top ten nationally with 135 total tackles and has 7.5 TFL for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-2) who plays Bishop Chatard in the first round of the playoffs this week. See highlights from Higgins' game on Friday in the video below.

No stats available yet, but defensive end Deontae Craig and his Culver Academies team picked up a 49-7 win over Bremen Friday. Going into the game, Craig had 45 tackles, 16 TFL, and 6 sacks for Culver Academies (5-4) who plays South Bend Clay this week in the first round of the playoffs. Defensive line commit Logan Jones had 1 sack in Lewis Central's 21-14 win over Glenwood on Friday. Through 8 games, Jones has 15 tackles, 8 TFL, and 4 sacks for Lewis Central (7-1) who plays ADM this week. Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk led Cedar Rapids Xavier to a 28-0 win over Center Point-Urbana on Friday. On defense, Hurkett had 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, and an interception and now has 56 tackles and 9 TFL on the season for Xavier (7-1) who plays Marion this week. Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 OL commit Gennings Dunker helped Lena-Winslow stay undefeated with a 46-7 win over Galena on Friday. Lena-Winslow is now 8-0 on the season and travels to Durand-Pecatonica this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 7 tackles in Urbandale's 55-6 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday. Through 8 games, Harrell has 67 tackles and 3.5 TFL for Urbandale (5-3) who plays Ames this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby paved the way for Cedar Rapids Kennedy as they racked up 401 yards on the ground in a 43-14 win over Davenport Central on Friday. Kennedy is now 7-1 on the season and plays Burlington this week. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 5 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack in Southeast Valley's 24-8 win over Estherville Lincoln Central Friday. In 8 games, Graves has 63 tackles, 10 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (5-3) who travels to Algona this week. Running back Leshon Williams missed his 5th straight game with an ankle injury, but Richards still picked up a 28-13 win over Shepard on Friday. Williams, who hopes to be back in the lineup this week, has 67 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns appearing in 3 games this season for Richards (7-1) who plays Eisenhower this week. Michael Lois had to sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. The next step will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. This season, Lois' Elkhorn team finished with a 2-7 record. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley saw Largo's game against Osceola postponed until Monday due to weather. On the season, Matthews has 14 catches for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley has 32 tackles and 5 pass breakups for Largo (5-2). Finally, AJ Lawson had 5 catches for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns in MacArthur's 54-0 win over Eisenhower on Friday. Through 8 games, Lawson has 32 catches for 519 yards and 7 touchdowns for MacArthur (5-3) who plays Sacred Heart-Griffin this week. See one of Lawson's touchdown catches in the video below.