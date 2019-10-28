In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Wide receiver Diante Vines had another big game on Saturday with 5 catches for 63 yards and 3 touchdowns plus a 3 yard rushing touchdown and an interception on defense in Taft's 49-14 win over Kent. This season, Vines now has 40 catches for 500 yards and 7 touchdowns for Taft (4-3) who has a bye this week and then plays Hotchkiss on November 9.

See one of Vines' touchdown catches on Saturday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Defensive end Lukas Van Ness filled up the stat sheet with another big game on Friday as he finished with 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt in Barrington's 50-15 win over Schaumburg. In 9 games, Van Ness now has 44 tackles, 21 TFL, and 7 sacks for Barrington (6-3) who plays Notre Dame in the first round of the playoffs this week. See one of Van Ness' highlights from Friday in the video below.

Other performances Linebacker Jay Higgins racked up 16 tackles and 1 TFL on Friday, but saw his senior season come to an end after a 49-7 loss to Bishop Chatard in the first round of the playoffs. This season, Higgins finishes with 151 total tackles and 8 TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3). Logan Jones had 2 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and helped Lewis Central put up 351 yards of offense in their 28-7 win over ADM on Friday. Through 9 games, Jones has 17 tackles, 9 TFL, and 4 sacks for Lewis Central (8-1) who plays Oskaloosa in the first round of the playoffs this week. Defensive end Deontae Craig had 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1.5 sacks to help Culver Academies pick up a 44-0 win over South Bend Clay in the first round of the playoffs Friday. This season, Craig has 55 tackles, 20.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Culver Academies (6-4) who moves on to play New Prairie this week. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 4 catches for 22 yards and 2 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown in Trinity Christian's 40-16 win over Dallas Christian on Friday . In 8 games, Yelverton now has 37 catches for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (7-1) who plays Tyler Grace Community this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 1 tackle and 1 pass breakup to help Belleville stay undefeated with a 41-14 win over Plymouth on Friday. This season, Deasfernandes has 16 tackles and 6 pass breakups for Belleville (9-0). AJ Lawson had 5 catches for 85 yards on offense and an interception on defense in MacArthur's 39-8 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday. This season, Lawson has 37 catches for 604 yards and 7 touchdowns for MacArthur (5-4) who plays Mt. Zion in the first round of the playoffs this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had 7 catches for 45 yards on offense and an interception on defense in Grandview Heights' 28-7 loss to Columbus Academy on Friday. In 9 games, Lachey has 38 catches for 431 yards and 6 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (6-3) who plays Bishop Ready this week. Running back Gavin Williams had 8 carries for 107 yards and 1 touchdown in Dowling's 77-0 win over Sioux City North on Friday. After missing the first 3 weeks of the season with a foot injury, Williams has now played in the last 6 games and has 73 carries for 689 yards and 8 touchdowns for Dowling (8-1) who plays Des Moines Roosevelt in the first round of the playoffs this week. See Williams' 56 yard touchdown run on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk led Cedar Rapids Xavier to a 52-14 win over Marion on Friday. On defense, Hurkett had 5 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 61 tackles and 11 TFL on the season for Xavier (8-1) who plays North Scott in the first round of the playoffs this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led the way upfront as Byron racked up 573 total yards in their 62-21 win over Dixon on Friday. Byron is now 8-1 on the season and plays Rock Island Alleman in the first round of the playoffs this week. No stats available yet, but Mason Richman's Blue Valley team beat Blue Valley West by a score of 10-7 on Friday. Going into the game, Richman had 31 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 blocked kicks for Blue Valley (5-3) who plays Shawnee Mission East this week. No stats available yet, but safety Reginald Bracy and his St. Paul's team lost to Daphne 53-42 this past weekend. Going into the game, Bracy had 64 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (6-3) who plays Robertsdale this week. Also no stats available yet for defensive end Yahya Black, but his Marshall team picked up a 31-20 win over Jordan on Saturday. Going into the game, Black had 46 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2.5 sacks for Marshall (9-0) who plays Hutchinson in the next round of the playoffs. Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker helped Lena-Winslow stay undefeated with a 52-21 win over Pecatonica on Friday. Bruce finished with 3 tackles and 1 sack in the game and now has 46 tackles and 11 TFL on the season. On offense, Bruce had 9 carries for 173 yards, including an 87 yard touchdown in the game, and now has 50 carries for 610 yards and 9 touchdowns this year as well as 3 catches for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns as a receiver. Lena-Winslow is 9-0 this year and plays Aurora Christian in the first round of the playoffs this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 6 tackles in Urbandale's 49-10 win over Ames on Friday. Through 9 games, Harrell has 73 tackles and 3.5 TFL for Urbandale (6-3) who plays Ankeny Centennial in the first round of the playoffs this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby paved the way for Cedar Rapids Kennedy as they racked up 433 total yards including 301 yards on the ground in a 56-0 win over Burlington on Thursday. Kennedy is now 8-1 on the season and will play Fort Dodge this week in the first round of the playoffs. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 6 tackles and 2 TFL on Friday, but saw his Southeast Valley team lose to Algona 49-0. On the season, Graves finishes with 69 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (5-4). Running back Leshon Williams missed his 6th straight game with an ankle injury, but Richards still picked up a 35-6 win over Eisenhower on Friday. Williams, who plans to be back for the playoffs, has 67 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns appearing in 3 games this season for Richards (8-1) who plays Washington in the first round of the playoffs this week. Quarterback Deuce Hogan and his Grapevine Faith Christian team had a bye week on the schedule. Through 7 games, Hogan is 96/168 passing (57.1%) for 1,573 yards with 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (6-1) who plays Fort Worth Southwest Christian this week. Michael Lois had to sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. The next step will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. This season, Lois' Elkhorn team finished with a 2-7 record. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo pick up a 35-0 win over Osceola on Monday, but then dropped a 35-3 game against Lakewood on Friday. Gulley had an interception in the second game. On the season, Matthews has 14 catches for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns and Gulley has 40 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Largo (6-3) who plays Wiregrass Ranch this week. See Gulley's interception on Friday in the video below.