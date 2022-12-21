DEFENSIVE LINE (4) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS Maddux B-Johnson Norwalk, IA IOWA Chase Brackney Englewood, CO IOWA Kenny Merrieweather Detroit, MI IOWA Anterio Thompson Council Bluffs, IA IOWA

A three-star prospect, Borcherding Johnson committed to Iowa on July 8, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Iowa State. "It was close between Iowa and Iowa State, but I felt like Coach Bell was very invested in me and saw something," said the 6-foot-3, 277-pound Borcherding-Johnson when he committed. "He was sending my coach film with things to work on and Coach Niemann reached out consistently. Seeing how much they cared about me, I couldn’t see myself anywhere else." As a senior, Borcherding Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). See highlights from Borcherding-Johnson's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Brackney committed to Iowa on February 14, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan. "All the schools I was talking to were really nice to me and respectful, but Iowa just felt like home," said the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Brackney when he committed. "When you know, you know. The big thing for me was the academic side of things. I really liked the academic structure for the athletes. Second, I liked that all the facilities where close by and easy access. Third, the coaching staff has been together for many years. The head coach has been there 20-plus years. I knew this was a football program I could truly commit to." As a senior, Brackney finished the season with 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for Cherry Creek (12-2) which won its fourth straight state championship. See highlights from Brackney's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Merrieweather committed to Iowa on July 7, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Kent State, Toledo, Howard, and Alabama A&M. "It feels great," said the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Merriweather when he committed. "The connection with Coach Bell was really just such a strong bond and with the way the program is ran, it's a developmental program and I'm just ready for them develop me and I'm ready to get to work." As a senior, Merrieweather finished the season with 47 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for Detroit King (10-3) which won a Division 3 state championship. See last year's highlights, from Merriweather's junior year, in the video below.

A three-star junior college prospect, Thompson committed to Iowa on October 29, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Illinois, Nebraska, NC State, Kansas, Washington State, Memphis, Houston, Costal Carolina, UNLV, Liberty, Arkansas State, Utah State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, and South Dakota. "Iowa was the offer I was waiting on," said the 6-foot-2, 295-pound Thompson when he committed. "After it came, I talked to my mother and my d-line coach about where the best fit was and how stressful the recruiting process can be, so I just thought there was no point in waiting a long time when I already know what the best fit is going to be." As a redshirt freshman this season, Thompson had 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks for Iowa Western (10-2) which won an NJCAA national championship.