The Hawkeyes were able to add depth at linebacker in the Class of 2023 by signing Ben Kueter , who also plans to wrestle at Iowa, as well as versatile athlete Aidan Hall , who could project at a couple different positions.

A three-star prospect, Kueter committed to Iowa on September 19, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri.

As a senior, Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense and 510 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4).

See highlights from Kueter's senior year in the video below.