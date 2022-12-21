Signing Day Spotlight: LB
|NAME
|STARS
|HOMETOWN
|ODDS
|
Iowa City, IA
|
IOWA
|
Harlan, IA
|
IOWA
The Hawkeyes were able to add depth at linebacker in the Class of 2023 by signing Ben Kueter, who also plans to wrestle at Iowa, as well as versatile athlete Aidan Hall, who could project at a couple different positions.
A three-star prospect, Kueter committed to Iowa on September 19, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri.
As a senior, Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense and 510 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4).
See highlights from Kueter's senior year in the video below.
A three-star prospect, Hall committed to Iowa on May 21, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Army, Air Force, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Fordham, and Illinois State.
Hall, who could play on either side of the ball, finished his senior season with 810 yards rushing, 837 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (12-1) who won its second straight state title in Class 3A.
