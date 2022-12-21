OFFENSIVE LINE (4) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS Trevor Lauck Indianapolis, IN IOWA Leighton Jones Brownsburg, IN IOWA Cannon Leonard Gilman, IL IOWA Kade Pieper Norfolk, NE IOWA

A four-star prospect, Lauck committed to Iowa on June 26, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, and Toledo. The main factor was definitely just the people there," said the 6-foot-6, 287-pound Lauck when he committed. "Throughout meeting the players and the coaches, I continued to get more and more comfortable. Then you throw in the one of a kind offensive line tradition and that just added to a lot more positives." As a senior, Lauck paved the way for Roncalli's offense as they finished with 3,839 yards rushing this past season on their way to a 12-2 record. See highlights from Lauck's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Jones committed to Iowa on February 26, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Purdue, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Illinois State. "It was a no brainer," said the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Jones when he committed. "My relationship with Coach Barnett and Coach Bell throughout the whole process was terrific. They were 100% honest and transparent the whole time. Another thing making me comfortable was how Iowa is known to develop guys into NFL-ready players and All-Americans. On top of that, I'll have an opportunity to play in the Big Ten and even play for Big Ten championships. I feel like the culture there and the way the program is run just fits perfectly into what kind of player I am and what kind of player I want to be." As a senior, Jones led the way upfront for a balanced Brownsburg team that averaged 450 yards and 37.8 points per game this past season on their way to a 10-2 record. See highlights from Jones' senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Leonard committed to Iowa on June 21, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Army, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Long Island, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Yale. "What led me to committing was that I felt it was the right place for me and that at Iowa I would be put in the best position to succeed with their courses and coaching staff," said the 6-foot-9, 265-pound Leonard. As a senior, Leonard led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game this past season, and defensively he had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery for Iroquois West (7-3). See highlights from Leonard's senior year in the video below.

A two-star prospect, Pieper committed to Iowa on November 4, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from North Dakota State, North Dakota, and South Dakota. "Once (Iowa) offered, I already knew I would commit," said the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Pieper. "I had talked to my family about the possibility of them offering, but wasn’t getting my hopes up. When it came, it was almost like a dream coming true for me. I really like how Iowa develops players and how successful their program is." As a senior, Pieper led Norfolk Catholic to a Class C2 state championship as they finished the season undefeated at 13-0. See highlights from Pieper's senior year in the video below.