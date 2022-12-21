"I just love everything about the program," Lainez said when he committed. "With the culture there, it's a really family oriented culture and they just want to develop guys into the best athletes and men that they can be."

The Iowa coaching staff landed their top quarterback target in the Class of 2023 with an early commitment from New Jersey native Marco Lainez last December. A tough, mobile quarterback that plays in a pro-style offense in high school, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lainez is exactly what they Hawkeyes were looking for and the three-star prospect was drawn to Iowa due to the culture under longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Lainez committed to Iowa on December 13, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, Louisville, Princeton, Penn, Massachusetts, and Old Dominion.

Now, one year later, Lainez finally gets to make it official when he puts pen to paper and inks his national letter of intent with the Hawkeyes.

"It’s a celebration," said Lainez. "A celebration of all the hard work put in and the hard work that is yet to come and I am embracing both."

As a senior, Lainez finished the season 97/125 passing (77.6%) for 2,182 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions and had 573 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun (9-0).

See highlights from Lainez in his senior year in the video below.