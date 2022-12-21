Signing Day Spotlight: TE
|NAME
|STARS
|HOMETOWN
|ODDS
|
St. Louis, MO
|
IOWA
The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add more depth at the tight end position this year, signing St. Louis native Zach Ortwerth in the Class of 2023.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ortwerth, whose father played football at Drake, chose the Hawkeyes after making official visits to Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh during the month of June.
"I’ve liked talking to the coaches and when I got to be around the players during my official, it was great," said Ortwerth when he committed.
A three-star prospect, Ortwerth committed to Iowa on July 4, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Memphis, Connecticut, and Eastern Michigan.
As a senior, Ortwerth battled through injuries for most of the season, but was able to finish with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-7).
See highlights from Ortwerth's junior year - where he had 20 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns - in the video below.
