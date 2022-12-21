More: Commitment List | Recruiting Board | Scholarship Distribution

The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add more depth at the tight end position this year, signing St. Louis native Zach Ortwerth in the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ortwerth, whose father played football at Drake, chose the Hawkeyes after making official visits to Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh during the month of June.

"I’ve liked talking to the coaches and when I got to be around the players during my official, it was great," said Ortwerth when he committed.