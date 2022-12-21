WIDE RECEIVER (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS Alex Mota Marion, IA IOWA Jarriett Buie Tampa, FL IOWA Dayton Howard Kansas City, MO IOWA

Wide receiver was clearly one of the top priorities for the Iowa Hawkeyes this year and they were able to add a trio of talented players from the high school level, signing Alex Mota, Jarriett Buie, and Dayton Howard in the Class of 2023.

A three-star prospect, Mota committed to Iowa on February 18, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. "I was talking to the receivers coach and he seems like a great coach and a great person, so I think our connection can be really good and that's what kind of pushed it too," said the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mota when he committed. "Then my degree will probably be in business and they have a really good business school there." As a senior, Mota finished the season with 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4). See highlights from Mota's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Buie committed to Iowa on November 12, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Duke, Arkansas State, and Toledo, among others. "I committed to Iowa because I feel like they really want me there," said the 6-foot-3, 188-pound Buie when he committed. "During the visit and talking with the coaches, they taught me valuable life lessons that I can apply to every day scenarios and that will especially benefit my future. Seeing how well everything is organized from the facilities to the meetings, they will help me become a better player." As a senior, Buie finished the season with 47 catches for 735 yards and six touchdowns plus 206 return yards on special teams for Tampa Jesuit (9-4). See highlights from Buie's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Howard committed to Iowa on November 24, 2022, shortly after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes, which was his first one in the recruiting process. "What made me choose Iowa is that they went all in on me the first week they found out about me, which really means something," said the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Howard when he committed. "The culture there is unmatched and it seems like a perfect fit for me." As a senior, Howard finished the season with 45 catches for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns for Park Hill (3-8). See highlights from Howard's senior year in the video below.