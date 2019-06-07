MORE: Official Visits | Recruiting Board | Offer List The Iowa Hawkeyes will be hosting their first official visitors in the Class of 2020 with three recruits expected to be on campus this weekend. In this update, we take a closer look at the prospects that are visiting, where Iowa currently stands in their recruiting, and much more.

Four-star tight end Theo Johnson was able to visit Iowa City in March with his family and will be returning for his official visit this weekend. For the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Johnson, who ran a 4.67 forty at The Opening Regional this spring, it will be his first official visit of the recruiting process. "The biggest thing I’m looking forward to for this visit is to get to spend some time with the guys and get a feel for the team's culture," said Johnson. "On my last visit, I didn’t get much time with the guys, so that’s what I will really be focusing on this time around."

After the trip to Iowa, Johnson plans to make an unofficial visit to Michigan on June 21 and wants to take game day visits to Georgia and Penn State this fall. At last check, the Ontario native was targeting a late October decision. Currently, Johnson holds a total of 29 scholarship offers. In late May, he named a top seven of Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami.

Also making a return trip will be four-star offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin from Florida. A 6-foot-7, 260-pound tackle, McLaughlin visited Iowa during spring practice in April and looks forward to seeing more about campus life outside of football on his official visit this weekend. "I’d love to see what the players are like outside of football," said McLaughlin. "I’ve talked a lot to Coach Polasek about football, but seeing him and his players in a different environment will be important."

After Iowa, McLaughlin plans to take an official visit to Georgia Tech on June 14 and would like to decide by July if possible. Currently, McLaughlin holds a total of 28 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Michigan State, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Nebraska, North Carolina, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia, among others.

The third visitor is a new name on Iowa's board as Mason Richman impressed the Hawkeye coaching staff so much at their camp last weekend that they invited him back for an official visit this week. At 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, Richman worked at offensive tackle at Iowa's camp and is likely to receive a scholarship offer soon, probably during the official visit this weekend. Coming off a trip to Iowa City just a few days ago, the Kansas native is looking to see more about the player-coach relationship at Iowa this time around. "I'm looking forward to seeing how the coaches treat their players and how the players treat the coaches," said Richman.

Currently, Richman holds a scholarship offer from Kansas, who also likes him at offensive tackle, along with Northern Illinois, Air Force, Akron, Ball State, Princeton, Dartmouth, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. After the Iowa visit, he is scheduled to camp at Kansas State on June 15.