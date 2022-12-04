Let's try this again, on two fronts.



Two years ago Iowa was selected to face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. However, the Tigers ended up with a number of players coming down with Covid-19 after the holidays and the game had to be cancelled.



This time around there should be nothing standing in the way of Iowa fans heading to Nashville to ring in the new year. The Hawkeyes have been selected to face Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl game.



Iowa lost to Kentucky 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in January. The Wildcats finished 7-5 this season and 3-5 in SEC play.



The game will be played on New Year's Eve day starting at 11 a.m. central and air on ABC. The contest will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which is the home of the Tennessee Titans.



This will be the first time that the Hawkeyes have played in the Music City bowl game. Prior to losing last year to Kentucky, they had won three straight bowl games. Kirk Ferentz stands at 9-9 in his Iowa career in bowl games.

