In Week Six of the Iowa High School Football season, we made it to Clear Lake to catch Thomas Meyer and the Lions faceoff with Algona, home of Alex Manske and Jack Limbaugh. The GIA staff also took a trip to Norwalk to catch Harrison Tripp, Eli Robbins and Luke Brewer take on Dallas Center-Grimes.

This time around, we'll get a look at one of 2024's biggest recruiting anomalies in the state, a wide receiver on the precipice of his first Division I offer and a fast-rising linebacker in the 2025 class.