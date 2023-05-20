Iowa High School State Track Recap: Hawkeye Commits and Recruits
As we previewed early this week, the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet took place this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Iowa football program had connections by way of signees, commits and recruits competing across all four classes. Here's how they placed along with final times and distances.
4A
4x100
Elijah Porter, Ankeny Centennial - 5th, 42.41
Jalyn Thompson, Dowling Catholic, 15th, 43.23
4x200
Cade Courbat, Cedar Falls - 6th, 1:24
Porter, Centennial - 12th, 1:30.25
Discus
Jake Peters, Cedar Falls - 14th, 146-0 feet
Shot Put
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk - 2nd, 55-6.5
Cael Winter, Waukee Northwest - 5th, 53-09.75
Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley - 7th, 51-00.75
Peters, Cedar Falls - 20th, 45-03.25
Notes
The lone Iowa basketball recruit at the state meet, Cade Courbat and Cedar Falls placed sixth in the 4x200.
2023 football signee Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and PWO Cael Winter represented the Hawkeyes, each placing in the top five of the shot put.
3A
100
Alex Mota, Marion - 3rd, 10.81
Cade Sears, Harlan - 4th, 10.94
Aidan McDermott, Cedar Rapids Xavier - 19th, 11.47
200
Mota, Marion - 2nd, 21.99
Sears, Harlan - 5th, 22.36
4x100
Sears, Harlan - 1st, 42.13
Jack Laughlin, Carlisle - 7th, 43.12
Jaxon Cherry, Webster City - 9th, 43.43
Mota, Marion - 15th, 44.16
Alex Manske, Algona - 17th, 44.51
4x200
Aidan Hall/Sears, Harlan - 1st, 1:28.20
Manske, Algona - 22nd, 1:33.48
Laughlin, Carlisle - 23rd, 1:34.96
Distance Medley
Manske, Algona - 20th, 3:42.37
Sprint Medley
Laughlin, Carlisle - 3rd, 1:33.22
Manske, Algona - 15th, 1:36.17
Mota, Marion - 21st, 1:38.15
High Jump
Reed Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar - T-9th, 6'1"
Discus
Ben Kampman, Solon - 3rd, 178-05
Cherry, Webster City - 8th, 158-10
Shot Put
Brady McDonald, Independence - 6th, 54-04.25
Cherry, Webster City - 12th, 49-06.25
2023 signee Alex Mota was unable to defend his 100-meter dash title, but made it back on the podium, placing third in the 100 and second in the 200. Aidan Hall remained limited due to a nagging hamstring issue, but aided Harlan in their 4x200 state championship. Sears also helped the championship effort in the 4x200 and the 4x100, and he earned personal medals in the 100 and 200.
Cade Sears told me following the 100-meter final that the contact between him and LeVar Woods has been limited, but he does plan to attend Iowa's camp this summer. He has heard a bit about a potential scholarship offer from South Dakota State.
2A
100
DJ Vonnahme, Carrol Kuemper - 8th, 11.28
Jaden Damiano, Iowa Falls - 11th, 11.40
Nolan Delong, Durant - 22nd, 11.58
200
Vonnahme, Kuemper - 15th, 23.08
110HH
Damiano, Iowa Falls - 1st, 14.20
Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon - 5th, 15.34
400h
Damiano, Iowa Falls - 2nd, 55.51
4x100
Vander Zee/Zach Lutmer/Graham Eben, Central Lyon - 10th, 43.94
4x200
Delong, Durant - 7th, 1:31.29
Vander Zee/Lutmer/Eben, CL - 19th, 1:33.02
4x400
Delong, Durant - 3rd, 3:25.01
Damiano, Iowa Falls - 10th, 3:27.66
Sprint Medley
Delong, Durant - 13th, 1:36.84
Shuttle Hurdle
Vander Zee/Eben, CL - 3rd, 1:00.54
High Jump
Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 1st, 6'7"
Discus
Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 7th, 162-05
Shot Put
Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 2nd, 55-05.75
Jaden Damiano and Derek Weisskopf were the stars of 2A, each winning individual titles. Damiano took his second 110-meter high hurdles title in a row, and Weisskopf is the repeat champion in high jump. Weisskopf also placed second in the state in shot put, in his first year of competition.
1A
100m
Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union - 13th, 11.59
200m
Louden Grimsley, Lawton-Bronson - 9th, 22.63
4x100
Grimsley, LB - 7th, 48.27
Buffington, WMU - 20th, 45.42
4x200
Grimsley, LB - 1st, 1:28.70
Sprint Medley
Grimsley, LB - 1st, 1:31.12
Buffington, WMU - 15th, 1:37.19
Long Jump
Buffington, WMU - 1st, 21-08
Shot Put
Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia - 7th, 50-02.50
Future Hawkeye linebacker Cam Buffington took the state title in the long jump, and Louden Grimsley's relay squads out of Lawton-Bronson took both the 4x200 and sprint medley titles. Grimsley and Lawton-Bronson also had a shot at the 4x100 title, but dropped the baton at the first exchange and finished 7th.
