As we previewed early this week, the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet took place this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Iowa football program had connections by way of signees, commits and recruits competing across all four classes. Here's how they placed along with final times and distances.

4A

Notes

The lone Iowa basketball recruit at the state meet, Cade Courbat and Cedar Falls placed sixth in the 4x200. 2023 football signee Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and PWO Cael Winter represented the Hawkeyes, each placing in the top five of the shot put.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdXR1cmUgSW93YSBEVCBNYWRkdXggQm9yY2hlcmRpbmctSm9obnNv biBmaW5pc2hlcyBzZWNvbmQgaW4gNEEgc2hvdCBwdXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hOVVPcGY4d2pPIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYTlVT3BmOHdq TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0 dXMvMTY1OTY3Njc0MDY5MDU1ODk4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3A

2023 signee Alex Mota was unable to defend his 100-meter dash title, but made it back on the podium, placing third in the 100 and second in the 200. Aidan Hall remained limited due to a nagging hamstring issue, but aided Harlan in their 4x200 state championship. Sears also helped the championship effort in the 4x200 and the 4x100, and he earned personal medals in the 100 and 200. Cade Sears told me following the 100-meter final that the contact between him and LeVar Woods has been limited, but he does plan to attend Iowa's camp this summer. He has heard a bit about a potential scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIzIElvd2Egc2lnbmVlIGFuZCBmdXR1cmUgSGF3a2V5ZSByZWNl aXZlciBBbGV4IE1vdGEgcGxhY2VzIHRoaXJkIGluIHRoZSAzQSAxMDBtIGZp bmFsICgxMC44MSkgYXQgSW93YSYjMzk7cyBIaWdoIFNjaG9vbCBTdGF0ZSBU cmFjayBNZWV0LiAgIDxicj48YnI+TW90YSB0b2xkIG1lIGFmdGVyIHRoZSBy YWNlIHRoYXQgaGUgYmVsaWV2ZXMgaGUgaGFzIGEgcmVhbCBvcHBvcnR1bml0 eSB0byBzZWUgdGhlIGZpZWxkIGluIElvd2EgQ2l0eSB0aGlzIGZhbGwuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81TkJ5UU9vMG9BIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vNU5CeVFPbzBvQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBF bGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlv dENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1OTk5NzQ3NzY2MTk5NTAxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

2A

100 DJ Vonnahme, Carrol Kuemper - 8th, 11.28 Jaden Damiano, Iowa Falls - 11th, 11.40 Nolan Delong, Durant - 22nd, 11.58 200 Vonnahme, Kuemper - 15th, 23.08 110HH Damiano, Iowa Falls - 1st, 14.20 Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon - 5th, 15.34 400h Damiano, Iowa Falls - 2nd, 55.51 4x100 Vander Zee/Zach Lutmer/Graham Eben, Central Lyon - 10th, 43.94 4x200 Delong, Durant - 7th, 1:31.29 Vander Zee/Lutmer/Eben, CL - 19th, 1:33.02 4x400 Delong, Durant - 3rd, 3:25.01 Damiano, Iowa Falls - 10th, 3:27.66 Sprint Medley Delong, Durant - 13th, 1:36.84 Shuttle Hurdle Vander Zee/Eben, CL - 3rd, 1:00.54 High Jump Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 1st, 6'7" Discus Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 7th, 162-05 Shot Put Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 2nd, 55-05.75

Jaden Damiano and Derek Weisskopf were the stars of 2A, each winning individual titles. Damiano took his second 110-meter high hurdles title in a row, and Weisskopf is the repeat champion in high jump. Weisskopf also placed second in the state in shot put, in his first year of competition.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IElvd2EgZm9vdGJhbGwgY29tbWl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVyZWtXZWlzc2tvcGY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QERlcmVrV2Vpc3Nrb3BmPC9hPiBpcyB5b3VyIGJhY2stdG8tYmFj ayAyQSBzdGF0ZSBjaGFtcGlvbiBpbiB0aGUgaGlnaCBqdW1wLiBIZSBtYXRj aGVkIGhpcyBqdW1wIGZyb20gbGFzdCB5ZWFyIGFzIHdlbGwgYXMgaGlzIHNl YXNvbiBiZXN0LCBsZWFwaW5nIDYmIzM5OzcmcXVvdDsgaW4gdG9kYXkmIzM5 O3MgZXZlbnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UUmRRWGg5ODN0Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFJkUVhoOTgzdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlv dCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1OTY2NTk0NzIyMzc5MzY2 NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

1A

100m Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union - 13th, 11.59 200m Louden Grimsley, Lawton-Bronson - 9th, 22.63 4x100 Grimsley, LB - 7th, 48.27 Buffington, WMU - 20th, 45.42 4x200 Grimsley, LB - 1st, 1:28.70 Sprint Medley Grimsley, LB - 1st, 1:31.12 Buffington, WMU - 15th, 1:37.19 Long Jump Buffington, WMU - 1st, 21-08 Shot Put Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia - 7th, 50-02.50

Future Hawkeye linebacker Cam Buffington took the state title in the long jump, and Louden Grimsley's relay squads out of Lawton-Bronson took both the 4x200 and sprint medley titles. Grimsley and Lawton-Bronson also had a shot at the 4x100 title, but dropped the baton at the first exchange and finished 7th.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCByZXN1bHQgZnJvbSB0aGUgMjAyMyBJb3dhIFN0YXRlIFRy YWNrIGFuZCBGaWVsZCBNZWV0IHRoaXMgbW9ybmluZy48YnI+PGJyPklvd2Eg MjAyNCBMQiBjb21taXQgQ2FtIEJ1ZmZpbmd0b24gaXMgeW91ciAxQSBzdGF0 ZSBjaGFtcGlvbiBpbiB0aGUgbG9uZyBqdW1wLCB3aXRoIGEgbGVhcCBvZiAy MSBmZWV0LCA4IGluY2hlcy48YnI+8J+TuCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyeW9uaG91bGdyYXZlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBicnlvbmhvdWxncmF2ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09P NU1Xd2ZPNzQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PTzVNV3dmTzc0PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU5MjI0 ODYxOTI1ODYzNDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxOCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK