Iowa High School State Track Recap: Hawkeye Commits and Recruits

Iowa football and track recruit Jaden Damiano took the 2A 400-meter hurdles title at the IHSAA state track and field meet.
As we previewed early this week, the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet took place this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Iowa football program had connections by way of signees, commits and recruits competing across all four classes. Here's how they placed along with final times and distances.

4A

4x100

Elijah Porter, Ankeny Centennial - 5th, 42.41

Jalyn Thompson, Dowling Catholic, 15th, 43.23

4x200

Cade Courbat, Cedar Falls - 6th, 1:24

Porter, Centennial - 12th, 1:30.25

Discus

Jake Peters, Cedar Falls - 14th, 146-0 feet

Shot Put

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk - 2nd, 55-6.5

Cael Winter, Waukee Northwest - 5th, 53-09.75

Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley - 7th, 51-00.75

Peters, Cedar Falls - 20th, 45-03.25

Notes

The lone Iowa basketball recruit at the state meet, Cade Courbat and Cedar Falls placed sixth in the 4x200.

2023 football signee Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and PWO Cael Winter represented the Hawkeyes, each placing in the top five of the shot put.

3A

100

Alex Mota, Marion - 3rd, 10.81

Cade Sears, Harlan - 4th, 10.94

Aidan McDermott, Cedar Rapids Xavier - 19th, 11.47

200

Mota, Marion - 2nd, 21.99

Sears, Harlan - 5th, 22.36

4x100

Sears, Harlan - 1st, 42.13

Jack Laughlin, Carlisle - 7th, 43.12

Jaxon Cherry, Webster City - 9th, 43.43

Mota, Marion - 15th, 44.16

Alex Manske, Algona - 17th, 44.51

4x200

Aidan Hall/Sears, Harlan - 1st, 1:28.20

Manske, Algona - 22nd, 1:33.48

Laughlin, Carlisle - 23rd, 1:34.96

Distance Medley

Manske, Algona - 20th, 3:42.37

Sprint Medley

Laughlin, Carlisle - 3rd, 1:33.22

Manske, Algona - 15th, 1:36.17

Mota, Marion - 21st, 1:38.15

High Jump

Reed Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar - T-9th, 6'1"

Discus

Ben Kampman, Solon - 3rd, 178-05

Cherry, Webster City - 8th, 158-10

Shot Put

Brady McDonald, Independence - 6th, 54-04.25

Cherry, Webster City - 12th, 49-06.25

2023 signee Alex Mota was unable to defend his 100-meter dash title, but made it back on the podium, placing third in the 100 and second in the 200. Aidan Hall remained limited due to a nagging hamstring issue, but aided Harlan in their 4x200 state championship. Sears also helped the championship effort in the 4x200 and the 4x100, and he earned personal medals in the 100 and 200.

Cade Sears told me following the 100-meter final that the contact between him and LeVar Woods has been limited, but he does plan to attend Iowa's camp this summer. He has heard a bit about a potential scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

2A

100

DJ Vonnahme, Carrol Kuemper - 8th, 11.28

Jaden Damiano, Iowa Falls - 11th, 11.40

Nolan Delong, Durant - 22nd, 11.58

200

Vonnahme, Kuemper - 15th, 23.08

110HH

Damiano, Iowa Falls - 1st, 14.20

Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon - 5th, 15.34

400h

Damiano, Iowa Falls - 2nd, 55.51

4x100

Vander Zee/Zach Lutmer/Graham Eben, Central Lyon - 10th, 43.94

4x200

Delong, Durant - 7th, 1:31.29

Vander Zee/Lutmer/Eben, CL - 19th, 1:33.02

4x400

Delong, Durant - 3rd, 3:25.01

Damiano, Iowa Falls - 10th, 3:27.66

Sprint Medley

Delong, Durant - 13th, 1:36.84

Shuttle Hurdle

Vander Zee/Eben, CL - 3rd, 1:00.54

High Jump

Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 1st, 6'7"

Discus

Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 7th, 162-05

Shot Put

Weisskopf, Williamsburg - 2nd, 55-05.75

Jaden Damiano and Derek Weisskopf were the stars of 2A, each winning individual titles. Damiano took his second 110-meter high hurdles title in a row, and Weisskopf is the repeat champion in high jump. Weisskopf also placed second in the state in shot put, in his first year of competition.

1A

100m

Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union - 13th, 11.59

200m

Louden Grimsley, Lawton-Bronson - 9th, 22.63

4x100

Grimsley, LB - 7th, 48.27

Buffington, WMU - 20th, 45.42

4x200

Grimsley, LB - 1st, 1:28.70

Sprint Medley

Grimsley, LB - 1st, 1:31.12

Buffington, WMU - 15th, 1:37.19

Long Jump

Buffington, WMU - 1st, 21-08

Shot Put

Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia - 7th, 50-02.50

Future Hawkeye linebacker Cam Buffington took the state title in the long jump, and Louden Grimsley's relay squads out of Lawton-Bronson took both the 4x200 and sprint medley titles. Grimsley and Lawton-Bronson also had a shot at the 4x100 title, but dropped the baton at the first exchange and finished 7th.

