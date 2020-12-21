HawkeyeReport - Iowa hits pause, hopes to play

Just a few short days after Kirk Ferentz announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 the program he leads had to hit the pause button on football activities.

As they have done for months, Iowa announced on Monday that they had 14 new positive Covid-19 test results among over 400 tests administered in the last week. The athletic department has never shared specifics about the testing results since they began testing in June.

Ferentz was asked on Sunday if any of his staff or players has tested positive for Covid-19 and he declined further comment other than to say they haven't shared any specifics since the start of testing.

On Monday morning, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta did reveal that there were members of the football coaching staff and players who were among the 14 positive tests results in the past week. Barta did not specify the number of positive result among the coaches or players, but it was reported later in the day by the Des Moines Register that six coaches have tested positive.

Once the Michigan game was canceled last week, Ferentz allowed his players to enjoy a break from football and spend time with family and friends. As you might expect, an undetermined number of players returned to testing on Monday with a positive test for Covid-19.

The result is that late Monday afternoon, Iowa's medical team decided it was appropriate to take a pause in all football activities. That news was confirmed by Gary Barta in a press released.

"Our student-athletes returned to testing today and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days."

Late Monday afternoon, Kirk Ferentz, who is still in his home under quarantine, met via Zoom with his leadership committee to discuss the path forward. The group determined that they would move forward with playing in the bowl game in Nashville and the plan is to resume full practices on Saturday.

“Late this afternoon I met with our Player Leadership Group and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game. We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl using the technology we have available. While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30," Ferentz said early Monday evening.