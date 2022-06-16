Iowa hoops handing out new offers in Class of 2024
In the world of college basketball, recruiting never stops. This month it means not only hosting visitors, but also reaching out for the first time directly to prospects in the Class of 2024. June ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news