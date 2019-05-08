News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 09:17:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Iowa hoops has to reset transfer targets

Hy1i5r5x6af3f97p5b7x
Fran McCaffery has had to reset his potential transfer targets.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Tuesday was a rough day for Iowa basketball fans. Starved for any bit of good news after Isaiah Moss announced he was leaving the program last week, Hawkeye fans were hoping that perhaps they would...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}