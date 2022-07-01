Iowa hosts emerging 2024 shooting guard

Iowa fans know that Fran McCaffery likes to prioritize finding shooters on the recruiting trail. He recently hosted a dead eye shooter from Florida who is an emerging prospect in the Class of 2024.

The bonus is he also happens to have a dad who is a former Hawkeye athlete.

Justin Heinrichs recently made his first unofficial visit to Iowa and the 6-foot-4 and 175 shooting guard came away very impressed with his time In Iowa City.

“It was awesome,” he said. “My dad is an alumni, so we are Hawkeye fans. It was cool to see the facilities and get some shots up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.”

The visit also included sitting down with the Iowa head coach and the message is a familiar one from McCaffery, freedom on offense and scoring the basketball.

“He was really welcoming and he talked about how I would fit into this program and how they ran the offense to give you freedom to shoot and score.”

He was also able to watch the Hawkeyes workout and practice and was impressed by the high pace of play from the Iowa team in that setting.

Heinrichs is an excellent shoot. In his sophomore year he made 79 three point field goals and knocked down 46% of his shots from deep while averaging 12 points per game. This month will be a busy one for the talented guard. He plans to take part in the Hoop Group events as well as Elite Camps in the Northeast.

In addition to the interest from the Hawkeyes, Heinrichs is receiving interest from Drake, Florida Gulf Coast, Dartmouth, and Princeton.



