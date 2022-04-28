Iowa hosts transfer big man

Fran McCaffery has said that the Hawkeyes would be looking for a big man in the transfer portal.

This week there’s an indication that the Iowa head coach may be zeroing in on a major target. Iowa hosted 6-foot-11 and 225 pound post player, Theo Akwuba.

Akwuba grew up in Montgomery, Alabama and attended Portland out of high school. He started 26 games in his two years there before transferring to Louisiana for the last two seasons. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference in 2021 and averaged 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

This past season he started 18 games and averaged 9.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per contest, while missing time due to illness early in the season.

“Iowa was my first visit,” Akwuba said. “I like their system and style of play and had a great discussion with Coach Mcaffery about how I’d fit right in with their system and how I’d also bring a different dimension with my defense.”

Earlier today, Akwuba said he had a list of schools that include: Iowa, NC State, Mississippi, Penn State, and South Carolina. It’s unknown if he will take more visits and when they would take place.



