Iowa in the mix for 2020 guard
The Chicago area has produced quite a few outstanding guard prospects over the years. One of the rising stars this spring on the AAU circuit is 2020 combo guard D.J. Steward.The 6-foot-2 prospect f...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news